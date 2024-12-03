VORTO Expands Advisory Board to Accelerate Scaling of AI Supply Chain Platform

Executives contribute insights from decades of executive leadership at premier CPG, Retail, and Beverage companies Amazon, Beam Suntory, Coca-Cola, Husqvarna, and Starbucks

VORTO, the world's only autonomous supply chain platform, today announced the addition of five top executives to its Advisory Board. The advisory board members contribute impactful insights from decades of executive leadership in consumer packaged goods, retail, and beverage distribution to accelerate scaling of VORTO's AI-powered freight logistics platform.

"We continue to make significant leaps in our proprietary technology to enhance efficiency in the CPG, retail, and beverage sectors," said Priyesh Ranjan, CEO of VORTO.

Albert Baladi is a global chief executive with a long record of success at blue chip consumer companies, including Beam Suntory, PepsiCo, Yum! Brands, and Procter & Gamble. Baladi has lived and worked in seven countries on four continents and has driven innovation in consumer products and supply chain across the globe.

Bill Schultz is a strategic business innovator with an extensive management track record at leading retail and CPG companies. He has served as director of Freshii and held multiple president, chief executive officer and strategic roles in 12 years at The Coca-Cola Company. Prior to that, Schultz was President, International Consumer Products, at Georgia-Pacific.

Chris Carr is a strategic advisor for consumer product companies with experience in enterprise-wide, global sourcing and procurement for premium brands, including as Chief Operating Officer at sweetgreen and Executive Vice President, Chief Procurement Officer at Starbucks. Carr is currently Chair of the Board of REI Co-op.

Laura Wilkin is a C-suite executive with over 30 years of experience leading global supply chain, operations, and technology teams across the retail, e-commerce, and apparel industries. Wilkin was Vice President, Global Supply Chain at Amazon and held similar roles at Petco, Walmart, and Gap. She is Co-Chair of the Retail, CPG, Hospitality & Transportation Committee of WomenExecs on Boards.

Robert McCutcheon is an executive with 25 years of success driving growth and innovation in retail and multiple CPG categories. Previously, as President of North America at Husqvarna and as President of Conagra Brands, McCutcheon has developed insights on the instrumental role of supply chain in executing growth strategies in retail and CPG.

Wade Miquelon is a seasoned executive with decades of global supply chain experience in the consumer product and retail industries. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of Jo-Ann Stores and Chief Financial Officer at Walgreens and Tyson Foods. Miquelon's experience has spanned multiple continents and key commercial centers including Bangkok, Singapore, and Geneva.

"Albert, Bill, Chris, Laura, Robert, and Wade will provide unsurpassed experience and global perspectives to our Advisory Board. We are excited to integrate them with our existing Advisory Board members, as we accelerate the penetration of VORTO's supply chain platform across retail, CPG, beverage, paper, and industrials to achieve our mission to digitally transform supply chain across in the United States and internationally," Ranjan added.

These six executives join VORTO's current Advisory Board members Anthony Chiarello, ex-Chief Executive Officer, TOTE, and ex-President, Maersk Logistics, Ramesh Chikkala, Chief Operating Officer, Grocery Outlet, ex-SVP Global Supply Chain and ex-SVP Information Technology, Walmart, Pete Kraemer, ex-Chief Supply Chain Officer, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Julio Nemeth, ex-Chief Product Supply Officer, Procter & Gamble, and Andy Walter, ex-SVP Information Technology and Global Shared Services, Procter & Gamble.

VORTO is on a mission to increase sustainability and create more jobs by making supply chains more efficient across the entire value chain. Through powerful AI technology, VORTO's autonomous supply chain platform seeks to reduce carbon emissions caused by supply chain transportation, improve the lives of approximately 3.5 million truck drivers by better utilizing their time and create more jobs across all players in B2B transactions.

VORTO is facilitating a digital transformation in B2B supply chains by automating how we move, sell, and buy goods and eliminating the cognitive overload associated with other supply chain management technology. This technology automates data preparation, analysis, and decision making, and is used by Fortune 500 companies throughout North America and across multiple verticals.

Each year, VORTO's transformative approach to the supply chain saves users over $510 million and eliminated close to 160,000 tons of CO2 emissions by reducing inefficiencies.

VORTO was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Denver. For more information visit: https://vorto.ai.

