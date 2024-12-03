FindEnergy.com Acquires PowerOutage.us

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / FindEnergy.com, a leading energy data website, has acquired the top website for live U.S. power outage data, PowerOutage.us. Over the past 8 years, PowerOutage.us has grown into a household name and has become the go-to source for the largest news outlets in the U.S for power outage statistics. During major outage events like fires or hurricanes, hundreds of thousands of people rely on PowerOutage.us to provide an accurate view of power outage situations, including government agencies and emergency response personnel.

Matt Hope, co-founder of FindEnergy.com, had this to say, "I've been a user of PowerOutage.us for years and am incredibly excited to now be involved in the process of improving this already great public resource. The feature ideas and requests from the public have been exciting to read through and I can't wait to see those start to come to life."

The PowerOutage.us website that the public and media has grown to love will continue to operate as its own entity, however, true to the goals of the FindEnergy.com brand, the website will become an even more valuable tool for users. "In addition to "cool" features that users have requested over the years and general improvements to the data, we also want to empower consumers to do something about the problems that arise when homes and businesses lose power, especially for prolonged periods of time. We'll be including potential solutions and additional data that will allow consumers to make educated decisions on how they can (and whether they need to) protect themselves against future and current outage events.

About FindEnergy.com

FindEnergy.com is the most comprehensive data website on the internet for evaluating the consumer energy landscape in the United States. We are proud to publish unbiased data that allows the consumer to see their true cost of energy, both financially and environmentally.

About PowerOutage.us

PowerOutage.us collects, records, and aggregates live power outage data from utilities all over the United States, with the goal to create the single most reliable and complete source of power outage information available.

