Chosen Foods, America's #1 Avocado Oil*, and one of the few brands guaranteed to be 100% pure, has released a statement praising the Codex Alimentarius Commission's decision to revise and establish new international standards for avocado oil. This decision follows mounting evidence showing widespread adulteration of avocado oil, first highlighted in a 2020 UC Davis study, which tested 22 brands of avocado oil and found that only two were 100% pure with Chosen Foods being one of them.

Established by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO), the Codex Alimentarius Commission is the United Nation's body charged with setting food standards to protect consumer health and facilitate fair practices in international food trade. The Commission met from Nov. 25-30 in Geneva, Switzerland for its 47th session.

"At Chosen Foods we have always stood by purity and are thrilled by this milestone from the Codex Alimentarius Commission's decision," said Chosen Foods CEO, Douglas MacFarlane. "We have made it our mission to advocate for consumers' right to transparency when buying avocado oil, which is why we guarantee the purity and quality of all our products. It is exciting to see that our industry is finally getting the regulations and guidelines that have been needed for a long time."

To help shape these new standards, Chosen Foods has actively collaborated with global governing bodies to advocate for international standards for avocado oil. The brand's commitment to transparency and purity has played a key role in the creation of a formal standard of identity for avocado oil and avocado oil-based products, including sprays.

Since its founding, Chosen Foods has made purity its top priority, ensuring that every bottle of its avocado oil is made from 100% pure, high-quality avocado oil. As part of this commitment, the brand tests every batch of oil and maintains a traceable supply chain to ensure transparency from avocado grove to bottle.

