ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Acquires Jacobson Professional Insurance, Expanding Legal Malpractice Insurance Expertise

ALKEME Adds to Its Northeast Presence With Latest Acquisition

ALKEME, a Top 35 Insurance Brokerage, today announced the acquisition of Jacobson Professional Insurance, a leading provider of legal malpractice insurance and risk management services located in West Orange, New Jersey. This strategic move strengthens ALKEME's position in the professional liability sector and enhances its capabilities in serving law firms and legal professionals across the United States.

Founded in 2011 by Scott Jacobson, Jacobson Professional Insurance has established itself as a trusted partner for legal professionals seeking comprehensive malpractice coverage and risk management solutions. The company's unique business model has proven effective in reducing premiums, strengthening coverage, and streamlining the application process for its clients.

Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME, commented on the acquisition. "We are thrilled to welcome Jacobson Professional Insurance to the ALKEME family. Their deep expertise in legal malpractice insurance and risk management aligns perfectly with our growth strategy. This acquisition not only expands our offerings in a crucial niche market but also enhances our ability to serve legal professionals with tailored, comprehensive insurance solutions."

Scott Jacobson, who will continue to lead the Jacobson Professional Insurance team as part of ALKEME, stated, "Joining forces with ALKEME marks an exciting new chapter for our company. ALKEME's proven growth platform and extensive resources will allow us to scale our operations, enhance our service offerings, and reach a broader client base while maintaining the personalized approach our clients have come to expect."

ABOUT ALKEME



ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 50 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 40 locations in 22 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 35 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest-growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

Source: ALKEME Insurance