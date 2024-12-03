Philadelphia Works, Inc. Announces Regional Training Investment to Accelerate the Good Jobs Challenge in Southeastern PA

This expansion of training providers across the Southeastern PA region will connect career seekers to high-quality jobs in Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy, and Infrastructure.

Philadelphia Works, Inc., along with the Southeastern PA Good Jobs Challenge Steering Committee, are excited to announce a diverse, regional set of selected training providers who will empower individuals with the skills necessary for in-demand jobs in Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy, and Infrastructure. These fully funded training opportunities will help drive the Good Job Challenge's efforts. The initiative aims to connect 3,000 residents to quality jobs across Bucks, Berks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties.

"Every individual deserves the opportunity to thrive in a career that supports their personal growth and contributes to the strength of our communities," said Patrick Clancy, President & CEO at Philadelphia Works. "The Good Jobs Challenge in Southeastern PA exemplifies our commitment to creating pathways to prosperity for all residents. By partnering with a diverse array of training providers and engaging with workforce leaders, we are ensuring our workforce is equipped with the skills needed to excel in high-demand industries. This initiative is a transformative effort to uplift workers and their families, foster strategic partnerships, and drive economic growth across the region. We are proud to lead this charge and look forward to the positive impact it will have on thousands of lives."

Good Jobs Challenge training partners include:

Beyond Literacy : Pre-RA Energy

Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC) : Behavioral Health Technician, Medical Billing and Coding, Licensed Practical Nursing

Collegiate Consortium for Workforce and Economic Development (CCWED) : Welding

Congreso De Latinos Unidos : Certified Medical Assistant and First Responder

EDSI : Supportive Services

Episcopal Community Services (ECS) : Supportive Services

I-LEAD : Building Trades Pre-RA

JEVS : Practical Nursing

Lincoln University : Healthcare Career Catalyst Initiative (HCCI)

PennState Berks : Practical Nursing

PowerCorps PHL : Green Skilled Trades

Propel America : Medical Assistant Pathway Program

Temple University and the Lenfest Center for Community Workforce Partnerships : Community Health Worker

The Full Circle Group: Medical Assistant Technician and Phlebotomy

"We are honored to partner with Philadelphia Works to provide transformative workforce training programs that create meaningful career paths for job seekers while addressing critical healthcare workforce needs across our region," said Dr. Brenda A. Allen, President of Lincoln University. "Our School of Adult and Continuing Education in Philadelphia will play a key role in strengthening the area's workforce by equipping individuals with essential skills, credentials, and support for building and sustaining successful careers. This initiative reflects Lincoln University's enduring commitment to educational excellence, rooted in our liberal arts tradition, which fosters social and economic mobility for diverse and inclusive communities. We thank Philadelphia Works and our employer partners for making this impactful work possible."

Jeannette M. Roman, Director of Chester County's Department of Workforce Development and Good Jobs Challenge Steering Committee member said "The Chester County Workforce Development Board is thrilled to acknowledge, support, and collaborate with three local partners receiving Good Jobs Challenge awards. These awards allow for improved access to in-demand career pathways and support the pursuit of a family-sustaining wage in the infrastructure and healthcare industries. We are confident these programs will bring more resources to SEPA employers, with opportunities to up-skill existing staff and enhance the recruitment and training of potential new hires."

This $10 million high-impact investment to expand training capacity in the region is funded by the Economic Development Administration (EDA), U.S. Department of Commerce. To learn more about the Good Jobs Challenge in Southeastern PA, along with details on training providers and participation opportunities for employers and job seekers, please visit www.pagoodjobs.org

This press release was prepared by Philadelphia Works, Inc., using Federal funds under award ED22HDQ3070127 from the Economic Development Administration, U.S. Department of Commerce. The statements, findings, conclusions, and recommendations are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Economic Development Administration or the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Contact: info@pagoodjobs.org

SOURCE: Philadelphia Works, Inc.

