Catalina Energy Capital says it is now on track to advise on more than 4 GW of solar and storage assets by the end of 2024. From pv magazine USA Catalina Energy Capital is a renewable energy investment bank with a mission to accelerate the energy transition by creating capital solutions across debt and equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, climate tech, power purchase agreements, and tax credits. Dan Rittenhouse, who founded the bank in July 2023, told pv magazine USA that the company raises capital at the corporate and project levels, spanning early-, mid-, and late-stage renewable ...

