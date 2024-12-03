Leading antibody expression service provider implements Sapio's ELN and Report Builder for advanced sample tracking and data management

Sapio Sciences, the science-aware lab informatics platform, today announced that evitria, a leader in antibody expression services, has selected Sapio's Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) and Sapio Report Builder to enhance its sample tracking, data capture, and reporting capabilities.

Zurich-based evitria has established itself as a premier CHO-based transient expression services provider for antibodies and other recombinant proteins, serving a diverse clientele ranging from academic laboratories to global biopharmaceutical companies.

After an extensive evaluation process where Sapio demonstrated an understanding of evitria's complex workflow needs, the company chose Sapio ELN and Sapio Report Builder to streamline complex workflows, and Sapio Report Generator will enable the creation of customized reports directly from the system.

Stefan Schmidt, CEO of evitria, commented: "Working with Sapio Sciences marks a significant step forward in our workflow and data management capabilities. The highly flexible Sapio solution nicely captures our existing workflows, streamlining data capture and processing, requiring only limited retooling of our processes or retraining for our employees. It also provides a platform for future growth and optimization, and we are confident that this integration will enhance our ability to serve our global client base with even greater efficiency and precision."

Mike McCartney, Chief Commercial Officer at Sapio, commented: "We are thrilled to partner with evitria, a true innovator in antibody expression services. The Sapio platform was designed to meet the evolving needs of life sciences organizations like evitria, reinforcing our mission to elevate science and empower scientists. Our team's deep understanding of scientific workflows allowed us to address evitria's specific needs and showcase our commitment to accelerating discovery and improving lives."

About Sapio Sciences

Sapio Sciences' mission is to improve lives by accelerating discovery, and because science is complex, Sapio makes technology simple. Sapio is a global business offering an all-in-one science-aware lab informatics platform combining cloud-based LIMS, ELN, and Jarvis data solutions.

Sapio serves some of the largest global and specialist brands, from biopharma research and development to clinical and diagnostic labs and manufacturing, including NGS genomic sequencing, bioanalysis, bioprocessing, chemistry, stability, histopathology, and in vivo studies.

Customers love Sapio's platform because it is robust, scalable, and with no-code configuration, can quickly adapt to meet unique needs.

For more information, visit www.sapiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About evitria

evitria is an established global antibody expression service provider located in Zurich, Switzerland, specializing in CHO (Chinese hamster ovary) based transient expression of antibodies (including bispecific and fusion antibodies) and other proteins.

For more information, visit https://www.evitria.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241203328524/en/

Contacts:

Zyme Communications

Anna Bakewell

Email: anna.bakewell@zymecommunications.com



Tim Brook

Head of PR, Sapio Sciences

Tel: +44 (0)7760 766 213

Email: press@sapiosciences.com