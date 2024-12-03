Heimar hf.: Updated Guidance

Heimar hf. ("Heimar" or "the Company") hereby updates its guidance for 2024. Earlier this year, the Company estimated rental income between ISK 13.7-13.9 billion and EBITDA in the range of ISK 9.8-10.0 billion. The updated guidance now projects rental income to be ISK 13.9-14.1 billion and EBITDA to range from ISK 9.95-10.15 billion.

The improved outlook is primarily driven by better-than-anticipated utilization of rental spaces and lower-than-expected property operating and maintenance costs.

It should be noted that as the preparation of the annual financial statements is starting, key figures may still be subject to changes. Heimar will publish the annual results on February 12, 2025, in accordance with its financial calendar.

For further information contact Halldór Benjamín Þorbergsson, CEO of Heimar hf., at +354 821 0001.