Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067 | Ticker-Symbol: AMZ
Tradegate
03.12.24
17:10 Uhr
202,50 Euro
+1,90
+0,95 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
202,55202,6017:10
202,50202,5517:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.12.2024 14:36 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Adeia Inc.: Adeia Enters into Multi-Year IP License Agreement with Amazon

Finanznachrichten News

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA) has entered into a multi-year agreement with Amazon that covers Adeia's media intellectual property (IP) portfolio.

"Amazon plays an immense role in today's innovation society," said Paul E. Davis, Adeia's chief executive officer. "We are pleased to include Amazon among our many distinguished customers."

Adeia's advanced R&D results in fundamental innovations that power their customers' next-generation products, delivering breakthroughs in digital experiences for consumer and enterprise applications. The company's IP shapes the way millions of people explore and experience entertainment and enhances billions of devices in an increasingly connected world.

About Adeia

Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia's fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia's IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit www.adeia.com.

For Information Contact:
Investor Relations
Chris Chaney
IR@adeia.com

Media Relations
JoAnn Yamani
press@adeia.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.