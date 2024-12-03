GlucoTrack, Inc.: Glucotrack Announces Start Of Enrollment For Human Clinical Study Of Continuous Blood Glucose Monitor

Feasibility study underway for the Company's novel continuous blood glucose monitor in patients with diabetes, with data expected within 6-8 weeks

Rutherford, NJ, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucotrack, Inc. (Nasdaq: GCTK) ("Glucotrack" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes, has announced the commencement of patient enrollment for its short-term human clinical study. The study will focus on the Company's continuous blood glucose monitor ("CBGM") and will include participants with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Data from the study is expected to be available within 6-8 weeks.

Unlike traditional continuous glucose monitors that measure glucose levels in interstitial fluid, Glucotrack's CBGM measures glucose directly from blood, aiming to provide real-time readings without the lag time typically associated with interstitial glucose measurements. The CBGM is a long-term implantable device with no on-body external component, designed for three years of continuous, accurate blood glucose monitoring, offering a more convenient and less intrusive glucose monitoring solution.

The prospective, single arm study is a short-term in-hospital study in which the CBGM sensor will be placed intravascularly for a period of four days. Study participants, who have been diagnosed with diabetes mellitus requiring glucose monitoring and intensive insulin therapy, will participate in several fixed meal and glucose challenges during the study period.

The study is being conducted under Principal Investigator Dr. Alexandre Abizaid, MD, PhD. Dr. Abizaid is the Director of Interventional Cardiology at Instituto do Coração in São Paulo, Brazil, and a Visiting Professor of Medicine at Columbia University Medical Center in New York City. He is a key faculty member of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation in New York and a world-renowned interventional cardiologist who has conducted numerous first in human clinical studies in the cardiology field. The study will be conducted at Instituto do Coração (InCor) of the Hospital das Clínicas of Faculdade de Medicina da Universidade de São Paulo, which is widely considered the best cardiology hospital in Brazil and Latin America, according to Newsweek.

"Following the success of our preclinical program, we are pleased to reach this key milestone in the development of our novel CBGM," said Paul V. Goode, PhD, President & Chief Executive Officer of Glucotrack. "We believe this groundbreaking early feasibility study will demonstrate the potential for our real-time continuous blood glucose monitor to offer a truly differentiated and less burdensome approach to glucose monitoring for people with diabetes."

About Glucotrack, Inc.

Glucotrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) is focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes. The Company is currently developing a long-term implantable continuous blood glucose monitoring system for people living with diabetes.

Glucotrack's CBGM is a long-term, implantable system that continually measures blood glucose levels with a sensor longevity of 3 years, no on-body wearable component and with minimal calibration. For more information, please visit http://www.glucotrack.com .

