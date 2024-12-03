Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: Fairfax India to Acquire an Additional 10% Interest in Bangalore International Airport Limited

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

(Note: All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars, except as otherwise noted).

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation ("Fairfax India" or the "Company") (TSX: FIH.U) announces that, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into an agreement to acquire an additional 10% equity interest in Bangalore International Airport Limited ("BIAL") from Siemens Project Ventures GmbH, part of Siemens Financial Services ("Siemens"). Following the closing of the transaction, Fairfax India's equity interest in BIAL will increase from 64% to 74% (30.4% to be held by its wholly-owned subsidiary and 43.6% to continue to be held by its subsidiary, Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Limited). The equity interest in BIAL owned by the Indian state promoters, Airports Authority of India and Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited remains unchanged at 13% each.

The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2025, upon which the additional 10% equity interest in BIAL will be acquired by Fairfax India for, in aggregate, $255.0 million (the "Purchase Price"). The Purchase Price will be payable in three installments, with the initial installment to be paid on the closing date in Q1 2025. The second and third installments are to be paid on or around August 31, 2025 and July 31, 2026, respectively. The transaction is subject to approval by Fairfax India's shareholders in accordance with the terms of the Company's by-laws, third party consents and other customary closing conditions.

BIAL is a private company located in Bengaluru, India. BIAL, under a concession agreement with the Government of India until the year 2068, has the exclusive rights to carry out the development, design, financing, construction, commissioning, maintenance, operation and management of the Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru ("KIAB") through a public-private partnership. KIAB is the first greenfield airport in India built through a public-private partnership.

"We would like to thank Siemens for the great partnership we have enjoyed since our initial investment in BIAL in 2017. This additional investment in BIAL is a testament to our belief in the continued growth opportunities presented by BIAL and a phenomenal track record demonstrated by Hari Marar and his management team in capitalizing on those opportunities," said Prem Watsa, Founder of Fairfax India.

Fairfax India intends to seek the requisite shareholder approval for the transaction at a special meeting of shareholders expected to be held in January 2025. A management information circular containing details of the transaction and voting instructions for shareholders will be mailed to shareholders as soon as practicable. This information will also be available on Fairfax India's website and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

