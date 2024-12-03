Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. Appoints New Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: NMHI) ("Nature's Miracle" or the "Company"), a leader in vertical farming technology and infrastructure, announced today that Daphne Y. Huang has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and George Yutuc, has stepped down from serving as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and will now serve as the Company's Chief Operating Officer (COO). These strategic leadership appointments aim to advance the Company's long-term growth strategy and enhance operational efficiency.

Ms. Daphne Y. Huang brings over two decades of financial and operational leadership experience spanning the healthcare, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, IT backed-logistics, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial services sectors. Ms. Huang served as Chief Financial Officer at Gorilla Technology Group Inc., a Nasdaq-listed company providing global Edge AI security solutions, from July 2022 to August 2024. From August 2021 to July 2022, she was the Chief Financial Officer of GoFor Industries Inc., a fast-growing IT platform enabled last mile logistics company operating in Canada and the United States. Between April 2020 and August 2021, Ms. Huang served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer at Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a multinational pharmaceutical company listed on NYSE. Prior to that, she held the role of Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Operating Officer at Humanwell USA LLC / PuraCap International LLC, a global pharmaceutical company, from June 2016 to April 2020. Earlier in her career, Ms. Huang served as a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Middle Market Banking Group at HSBC Bank from 2015 to 2016. From 2009 to 2015, she was the Chief Financial Officer at Lihua International, Inc., a Nasdaq-listed manufacturing and distribution company. Ms. Huang also held roles in debt capital markets as Vice President at GE Capital Markets, Inc. from 2003 to 2009 and as Senior Associate at Fleet Securities, Inc. (now acquired by Bank of America) from 2000 to 2002. Mr. Huang was the Senior Auditor in Capital Markets Group at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP from 1997 to 2000. Ms. Huang is a licensed Certified Public Accountant and earned her Master of Business Administration in Finance/Management/International Business from New York University's Leonard N. Stern School of Business in 2000. She received her Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Baruch College, City University of New York, in 1995.

Mr. George Yutuc served as the Company's Chief Financial Officer until December 1, 2024 and became the Company's Chief Operating Officer on December 1, 2024. From 2021 to 2023 he consulted with major private equity firms and a top strategy firm in the field of packaging, single use restaurant supplies, manufacturing in California and evaluating industry targets. From 2019 to 2021 he was CFO of Karat Packaging, a manufacturer and distributor of paper and plastic cups, "to go" boxes and related supplies. The Company went from a privately-held $175 million company to a $300 million revenue Nasdaq-listed company during this time. Between 2001 and 2018 he served as CFO or controller in fast-growth companies including EbrokerCenter, Jet Aerospace, ScribeRight and Casestack. Prior to 2001, he held key positions as an audit manager, senior manager and director of corporate finance at CPA firm Deloitte & Touche from 1996 to 2001. George earned his Bachelor of Arts degree and MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles. He has served as a part-time adjunct instructor in Business Acquisitions and Finance at his alma mater from 2005 to 2020.

Mr. James Li, Chairman and CEO of Nature's Miracle, commented, "We are thrilled to enhance our executive team with Daphne's financial expertise. Her extensive financial acumen and achievements in driving growth and efficiency will be invaluable as we continue to execute our strategic vision. We also extend our gratitude to Mr. George Yutuc for his outstanding contributions as CFO and are excited about his continued leadership as COO. These appointments signify a crucial step in aligning our leadership with the Company's growth strategy. Daphne's proven track record in driving strategic financial initiatives, combined with George's experience in scaling operations, positions us for success in the next chapter of our journey."

Ms. Daphne Y. Huang, CFO of Nature's Miracle, stated, "I am honored to join Nature's Miracle at such an exciting time. The Company's dedication to strategic diversification in this ever-evolving industry is truly remarkable. I look forward to working with the team to build on its achievements and drive continued success."

Mr. George Yutuc, COO of Nature's Miracle, added, "It is a privilege to transition into this role and help shape the operational excellence of Nature's Miracle. I am eager to collaborate with our talented team to optimize processes, improve efficiencies, and drive long-term value creation."

