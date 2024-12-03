Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Breaking November 2024 Sales

Best-ever total and retail November sales; total sales increase 8% ; retail climbs 15%

Year-over-year retail sales of EVs jump 77%; Hybrid retail sales increase 104%

Best month ever for IONIQ 5

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported record-breaking total November sales of 76,008 units, an 8% increase compared with November 2023. Hyundai set total sales records in November for Santa Fe HEV (+64%), Tucson PHEV (+23%), Tucson HEV (+227%), IONIQ 5 (+110%) and Elantra N (+140%), Hybrid vehicle total sales jumped 114%, while total EV sales grew 70%. This was the best-ever month for Santa Fe HEV, Tucson PHEV, Tucson HEV and IONIQ 5.

Retail sales for November 2024 set new records climbing 15%. EV retail sales increased 77% year-over-year, hybrid retail sales grew by 104% and electrified (EV, hybrid, plug-in hybrid) retail sales jumped 92%.

"Hyundai delivered an exceptional sales month, driven by the strong performance of our EV and hybrid vehicles," said Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America. "Customers continue to be attracted to Hyundai's diverse vehicle lineup which can meet a variety of customer needs. We also saw significant interest and excitement for the worldwide debut of the U.S.-built IONIQ 9 and we can't wait to bring it to market next year."

Nov-24 Nov-23 % Chg 2024 YTD 2023 YTD % Chg Hyundai 76,008 70,079 +8 % 758,304 726,031 +4 %

Hyundai Introduces IONIQ 9 Electric SUV: Big on Space - Bigger on Innovation: Hyundai Motor Company unveiled IONIQ 9, a three-row, all-electric SUV with expansive interior space that fuses cutting-edge design and innovative electric vehicle (EV) technology.

Big on Space - Bigger on Innovation: Hyundai Motor Company unveiled IONIQ 9, a three-row, all-electric SUV with expansive interior space that fuses cutting-edge design and innovative electric vehicle (EV) technology. Hyundai Motor Company Appoints José Muñoz as Chief Executive Officer: Hyundai Motor Company (HMC) announced the appointment of José Muñoz as the company's President and CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2025. Muñoz will lead Hyundai Motor Company's global business, succeeding current President and CEO Jaehoon Chang, who has been promoted to the Vice Chair of Hyundai Motor Group - Automotive Division.

Hyundai Motor Company (HMC) announced the appointment of José Muñoz as the company's President and CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2025. Muñoz will lead Hyundai Motor Company's global business, succeeding current President and CEO Jaehoon Chang, who has been promoted to the Vice Chair of Hyundai Motor Group - Automotive Division. Santa Fe Named 2025 North American Utility of the Year Award Finalist: Hyundai's all-new Santa Fe vehicle was named a finalist for the coveted 2025 North American Utility of the Year Award at AutoMobility LA 2024.

Hyundai's all-new Santa Fe vehicle was named a finalist for the coveted 2025 North American Utility of the Year Award at AutoMobility LA 2024. Hyundai Named 2025 Best SUV Brand by U.S. News & World Report: Hyundai has been awarded the 2025 Best SUV Brand by U.S. News & World Report . The award recognizes industry-wide excellence in the automotive market and reflects the best combination of safety, reliability, space, convenience, and connectivity.

Hyundai has been awarded the 2025 Best SUV Brand by U.S. News & World Report The award recognizes industry-wide excellence in the automotive market and reflects the best combination of safety, reliability, space, convenience, and connectivity. IONIQ 5 N Wins Road & Track 2024 Performance EV of the Year Award: Hyundai's high-performance IONIQ 5 N electric SUV was awarded Road & Track's 2024 Performance EV of the Year in the "Under $100,000 " category.

Hyundai's high-performance IONIQ 5 N electric SUV was awarded Road & Track's 2024 Performance EV of the Year in the "Under $100,000 " category. Hyundai Kona Electric Wins J.D. Power 2025 U.S. ALG Best-In-Class Residual Value Award: The 2025 Hyundai Kona Electric earned a J.D. Power 2025 Best-in-Class Residual Value Award in the program's newly introduced Mainstream EV SUV segment. The 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe and IONIQ 6 also performed well, ranking second in their respective categories.

The 2025 Hyundai Kona Electric earned a J.D. Power 2025 Best-in-Class Residual Value Award in the program's newly introduced Mainstream EV SUV segment. The 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe and IONIQ 6 also performed well, ranking second in their respective categories. 2025 Santa Cruz XRT Named Compact Truck of Texas at Texas Auto Writers Association's Truck Rodeo: The 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz XRT has been named the Compact Truck of Texas at the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) annual Truck Rodeo held Sept. 26-27, 2024.

The 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz XRT has been named the Compact Truck of Texas at the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) annual Truck Rodeo held Sept. 26-27, 2024. Santa Fe Awarded 2025 Hispanic Motor Press Family Vehicle of the Year: The Hyundai Santa Fe has been named Family Vehicle of the Year by the 2025 Hispanic Motor Press Awards. The fifteenth-annual awards program recognizes the best vehicles for Hispanic consumers based on advancements in technology, safety, infotainment, styling, driving satisfaction, value, and more.

The Hyundai Santa Fe has been named Family Vehicle of the Year by the 2025 Hispanic Motor Press Awards. The fifteenth-annual awards program recognizes the best vehicles for Hispanic consumers based on advancements in technology, safety, infotainment, styling, driving satisfaction, value, and more. Hyundai Santa Fe Tops J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Multimedia Quality and Customer Satisfaction Studies Among Midsize/Large Vehicles: Hyundai Santa Fe has been recognized as the highest-ranked Midsize/Large vehicle in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study.

Hyundai Santa Fe has been recognized as the highest-ranked Midsize/Large vehicle in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study. Hyundai Announces Pricing, EPA-Estimated Ranges and Charge Times for Updated U.S.-Made 2025 IONIQ 5 Lineup: Hyundai revealed pricing, driving ranges and charge times for its refreshed 2025 IONIQ 5 EV family. Built at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA), the 2025 IONIQ 5 will arrive at dealerships by the end of the year.

Hyundai revealed pricing, driving ranges and charge times for its refreshed 2025 IONIQ 5 EV family. Built at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA), the 2025 IONIQ 5 will arrive at dealerships by the end of the year. Hyundai Earns 2024 Great Place To Work® Certification: Hyundai Motor America is proud to be Certified by Great Place To Work®, for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on current employees' experience working at Hyundai and its luxury brand, Genesis. This year, 76% of responders said it's a Great Place To Work - a +3% increase from last year and 19 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Model Total Sales Vehicles Nov-24 Nov-23 % Chg 2024 YTD 2023 YTD % Chg Elantra 11,344 8,813 +29 % 125,113 125,572 -0 % Ioniq 5 4,989 2,372 +110 % 39,805 30,657 +30 % Ioniq 6 1,121 1,386 -19 % 11,055 10,943 +1 % Kona 6,133 6,991 -12 % 76,326 71,436 +7 % Palisade 8,982 9,185 -2 % 99,757 75,113 +33 % Santa Cruz 2,393 2,396 -0 % 29,991 34,034 -12 % Santa Fe 12,376 13,497 -8 % 105,701 119,359 -11 % Sonata 6,971 2,321 +200 % 61,701 42,122 +46 % Tucson 20,178 21,382 -6 % 185,954 190,200 -2 % Venue 1,521 1,716 -11 % 22,808 26,342 -13 %

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

