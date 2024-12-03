DAYTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REX American Resources Corporation ("REX" or the "Company") (NYSE: REX), a leading ethanol production company, today announced financial and operational results for the Company's fiscal third quarter 2024.
REX American Resources' fiscal third quarter 2024 results principally reflect its interests in six ethanol production facilities. The One Earth Energy, LLC ("One Earth") and NuGen Energy, LLC ("NuGen") ethanol production facilities are consolidated, while the four other ethanol plants are reported as equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates.
Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Results
For fiscal third quarter 2024, REX reported net sales and revenue of $174.9 million, compared with $221.1 million for fiscal third quarter 2023. The year-over-year net sales and revenue decrease primarily reflects reduced pricing for ethanol and co-products. Fiscal third quarter 2024 gross profit for the Company was $39.7 million, compared with $39.3 million in fiscal third quarter 2023, reflecting decreased corn and natural gas prices. Interest and other income for the third fiscal quarter 2024 was $4.6 million, compared to $4.9 million for third fiscal quarter 2023. Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests for the third fiscal quarter 2024 was $39.5 million, compared with $41.3 million in the prior year period.
Net income attributable to REX shareholders in fiscal third quarter 2024 was $24.5 million, compared to $26.1 million in fiscal third quarter 2023. Fiscal third quarter 2024 diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders was $1.38, compared to $1.49 per share in fiscal third quarter 2023. Per share results for fiscal third quarters 2024 and 2023 are based on 17,723,000 and 17,531,000 diluted weighted average shares outstanding, respectively.
Update on One Earth Energy Ethanol Production Expansion and Carbon Capture Projects
REX is progressing on the expansion of its ethanol production facility at the One Earth Energy facility in Gibson City, IL. REX expects to complete the expansion of the facility in the middle of 2025, which will increase production capacity from 150 million gallons per year to 175 million gallons per year. Once this is achieved, REX plans to initiate further permitting of the facility to produce 200 million gallons per year of ethanol, which the Company expects will require no additional material capital expenditures.
At this time, the necessary utility interconnection work required for the ethanol production expansion and carbon capture and compression facility remains on track. The Illinois utility carrying out the interconnection work anticipates the new interconnection will be complete by first quarter 2025.
REX has substantially completed work on the carbon capture and compression portion of the One Earth Energy carbon capture and sequestration project. Currently, REX is focused on managing further near-term costs for the project as the Company awaits the approval of its Class VI injection well applications to the EPA, approval of other state and local permits, completion of interconnection work at the site previously mentioned, and the resolution of issues around the Illinois CO2 pipeline moratorium.
Through the end of fiscal third quarter 2024, capital expenditures related to the One Earth Energy carbon capture and sequestration project totaled $52.9 million, and expenditures for expansion of ethanol production capacity totaled $50.2 million. The combined capital spending of $103.1 million remains on plan, with the Company still budgeting a total spend of $165-$175 million for these projects.
Balance Sheet
At the end of fiscal third quarter 2024 on October 31, 2024, REX had $365.1 million of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments available and no bank debt.
Management Commentary
"REX American continues to produce outsized positive results across market conditions thanks to our employees and management team and focused ethanol production operations," said Zafar Rizvi, REX Chief Executive Officer. "Quarter after quarter, the REX team consistently demonstrates our ability to produce industry-leading results - and the third quarter was no exception. We delivered a year-over-year increase in gross margin by maximizing the production at our consolidated plants and carefully managing costs. As we look ahead to the future, and our planned increased production capacity coming online next year, we are excited for the anticipated step up in earnings potential from our expanded ethanol production operations.
"As we await permitting of the One Earth Energy carbon capture and sequestration facility, we remain positive about the eventual approval of our EPA Class VI injection well permit, as well as resolution of Illinois' moratorium on CO2 pipeline construction. We are working with our government partners and other stakeholders to make sure carbon capture and sequestration operations in the state are among the safest in the country. We look forward to further updates as things progress," concluded Mr. Rizvi.
About REX American Resources Corporation
REX American Resources Corporation has interests in six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate have production capacity totaling approximately 730 million gallons per year. REX's effective ownership of annual volumes is approximately 300 million gallons. Further information about REX is available at www.rexamerican.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news announcement contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements can be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate" or "continue" or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned that there are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those referred to in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and include among other things: the effect of pandemics such as COVID-19 on the Company's business operations, including impacts on supplies, demand, personnel and other factors, the impact of legislative and regulatory changes, the price volatility and availability of corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, commodity market risk, gasoline and natural gas, ethanol plants operating efficiently and according to forecasts and projections, logistical interruptions, success in permitting and developing the planned carbon sequestration facility near the One Earth Energy ethanol plant, changes in the international, national or regional economies, the impact of inflation, the ability to attract employees, weather, results of income tax audits, changes in income tax laws or regulations, the impact of U.S. foreign trade policy, changes in foreign currency exchange rates and the effects of terrorism or acts of war. The Company does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.
REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
October 31,
October 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net sales and revenue
$
174,877
$
221,079
$
484,263
$
645,770
Cost of sales
135,196
181,789
410,358
577,962
Gross profit
39,681
39,290
73,905
67,808
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(8,426)
(7,609)
(20,977)
(21,996)
Equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates
3,621
4,738
7,086
9,275
Interest and other income, net
4,629
4,863
14,950
10,935
Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests
39,505
41,282
74,964
66,022
Provision for income taxes
(9,402)
(9,640)
(17,581)
(15,396)
Net Income
30,103
31,642
57,383
50,626
Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(5,603)
(5,566)
(10,314)
(10,259)
Net income attributable to REX common shareholders
$
24,500
$
26,076
$
47,069
$
40,367
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
17,595
17,531
17,550
17,461
Basic net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders
$
1.39
$
1.49
$
2.68
$
2.31
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
17,723
17,531
17,673
17,461
Diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders
$
1.38
$
1.49
$
2.66
$
2.31
REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
Unaudited
October 31,
January 31,
2024
2024
ASSETS:
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
298,249
$
223,397
Short-term investments
66,826
155,260
Accounts receivable
22,331
23,185
Inventory
29,127
26,984
Refundable income taxes
5,556
5,728
Prepaid expenses and other
14,408
17,549
Total current assets
436,497
452,103
Property and equipment, net
200,496
155,587
Operating lease right-of-use assets
22,580
13,038
Other assets
17,074
9,138
Equity method investment
39,015
34,936
TOTAL ASSETS
$
715,662
$
664,802
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable - trade
$
22,220
$
42,073
Current operating lease liabilities
5,857
4,469
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
15,883
19,717
Total current liabilities
43,960
66,259
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Deferred taxes
5,694
1,598
Long-term operating lease liabilities
16,761
8,378
Other long-term liabilities
2,647
970
Total long-term liabilities
25,102
10,946
EQUITY:
REX shareholders' equity:
Common stock
299
299
Paid-in capital
6,254
3,769
Retained earnings
748,830
701,761
Treasury stock
(190,892)
(191,911)
Total REX shareholders' equity
564,491
513,918
Noncontrolling interests
82,109
73,679
Total equity
646,600
587,597
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
715,662
$
664,802
REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
Unaudited
Nine Months Ended
October 31,
October 31,
2024
2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net Income including noncontrolling interest
$
57,383
$
50,626
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
12,433
13,371
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
4,192
3,766
Income from equity method investments
(7,086)
(9,275)
Dividends received from equity method investments
3,007
5,513
Interest income from investments
(4,219)
(6,950)
Deferred income taxes
11,934
10,048
Stock based compensation expense
2,980
5,146
Loss on disposal of property and equipment - net
45
205
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
854
(4,976)
Inventories
(2,143)
11,229
Refundable income taxes
172
(1,486)
Other assets
(12,639)
(1,312)
Accounts payable - trade
(21,629)
(5,622)
Other liabilities
(6,178)
(4,819)
Net cash provided by operating activities
39,106
65,464
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures
(55,428)
(22,359)
Purchase of short-term investments
(210,328)
(378,381)
Maturity of short-term investments
302,981
337,490
Proceeds from sale of real estate and property and
equipment
210
10
Deposits
195
(27)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
37,630
(63,267)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Payments to noncontrolling interests holders
(1,884)
(716)
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,884)
(716)
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
74,852
1,481
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Beginning of period
223,397
71,347
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - End of period
$
298,249
$
72,828
Non-cash investing activities - Accrued capital expenditures
$
3,275
$
722
Non-cash investing activities - Capital additions transferred from prepaid expenses
$
188
$
-
Non-cash financing activities - Stock awards accrued
$
1,648
$
1,467
Non-cash financing activities - Stock awards issued
$
2,172
$
965
Right-of-use assets acquired and liabilities incurred upon lease execution
$
13,734
$
3,210
