DAYTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REX American Resources Corporation ("REX" or the "Company") (NYSE: REX), a leading ethanol production company, today announced financial and operational results for the Company's fiscal third quarter 2024.

REX American Resources' fiscal third quarter 2024 results principally reflect its interests in six ethanol production facilities. The One Earth Energy, LLC ("One Earth") and NuGen Energy, LLC ("NuGen") ethanol production facilities are consolidated, while the four other ethanol plants are reported as equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Results

For fiscal third quarter 2024, REX reported net sales and revenue of $174.9 million, compared with $221.1 million for fiscal third quarter 2023. The year-over-year net sales and revenue decrease primarily reflects reduced pricing for ethanol and co-products. Fiscal third quarter 2024 gross profit for the Company was $39.7 million, compared with $39.3 million in fiscal third quarter 2023, reflecting decreased corn and natural gas prices. Interest and other income for the third fiscal quarter 2024 was $4.6 million, compared to $4.9 million for third fiscal quarter 2023. Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests for the third fiscal quarter 2024 was $39.5 million, compared with $41.3 million in the prior year period.

Net income attributable to REX shareholders in fiscal third quarter 2024 was $24.5 million, compared to $26.1 million in fiscal third quarter 2023. Fiscal third quarter 2024 diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders was $1.38, compared to $1.49 per share in fiscal third quarter 2023. Per share results for fiscal third quarters 2024 and 2023 are based on 17,723,000 and 17,531,000 diluted weighted average shares outstanding, respectively.

Update on One Earth Energy Ethanol Production Expansion and Carbon Capture Projects

REX is progressing on the expansion of its ethanol production facility at the One Earth Energy facility in Gibson City, IL. REX expects to complete the expansion of the facility in the middle of 2025, which will increase production capacity from 150 million gallons per year to 175 million gallons per year. Once this is achieved, REX plans to initiate further permitting of the facility to produce 200 million gallons per year of ethanol, which the Company expects will require no additional material capital expenditures.

At this time, the necessary utility interconnection work required for the ethanol production expansion and carbon capture and compression facility remains on track. The Illinois utility carrying out the interconnection work anticipates the new interconnection will be complete by first quarter 2025.

REX has substantially completed work on the carbon capture and compression portion of the One Earth Energy carbon capture and sequestration project. Currently, REX is focused on managing further near-term costs for the project as the Company awaits the approval of its Class VI injection well applications to the EPA, approval of other state and local permits, completion of interconnection work at the site previously mentioned, and the resolution of issues around the Illinois CO 2 pipeline moratorium.

Through the end of fiscal third quarter 2024, capital expenditures related to the One Earth Energy carbon capture and sequestration project totaled $52.9 million, and expenditures for expansion of ethanol production capacity totaled $50.2 million. The combined capital spending of $103.1 million remains on plan, with the Company still budgeting a total spend of $165-$175 million for these projects.

Balance Sheet

At the end of fiscal third quarter 2024 on October 31, 2024, REX had $365.1 million of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments available and no bank debt.

Management Commentary

"REX American continues to produce outsized positive results across market conditions thanks to our employees and management team and focused ethanol production operations," said Zafar Rizvi, REX Chief Executive Officer. "Quarter after quarter, the REX team consistently demonstrates our ability to produce industry-leading results - and the third quarter was no exception. We delivered a year-over-year increase in gross margin by maximizing the production at our consolidated plants and carefully managing costs. As we look ahead to the future, and our planned increased production capacity coming online next year, we are excited for the anticipated step up in earnings potential from our expanded ethanol production operations.

"As we await permitting of the One Earth Energy carbon capture and sequestration facility, we remain positive about the eventual approval of our EPA Class VI injection well permit, as well as resolution of Illinois' moratorium on CO 2 pipeline construction. We are working with our government partners and other stakeholders to make sure carbon capture and sequestration operations in the state are among the safest in the country. We look forward to further updates as things progress," concluded Mr. Rizvi.

Conference Call Information

REX will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET today to discuss the Company's quarterly results and will also host a question and answer session. To access the conference call, interested parties may dial (877) 269-7751 (US) or (201) 389-0908 (international). Participants can also view an updated presentation, as well as listen to a live webcast of the call by going to the Investors section on the REX website at www.rexamerican.com. A replay will be available shortly after the live conference call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (US) or (412) 317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13749929. The replay will be available for 30 days after the call.

About REX American Resources Corporation

REX American Resources Corporation has interests in six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate have production capacity totaling approximately 730 million gallons per year. REX's effective ownership of annual volumes is approximately 300 million gallons. Further information about REX is available at www.rexamerican.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news announcement contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements can be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate" or "continue" or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned that there are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those referred to in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and include among other things: the effect of pandemics such as COVID-19 on the Company's business operations, including impacts on supplies, demand, personnel and other factors, the impact of legislative and regulatory changes, the price volatility and availability of corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, commodity market risk, gasoline and natural gas, ethanol plants operating efficiently and according to forecasts and projections, logistical interruptions, success in permitting and developing the planned carbon sequestration facility near the One Earth Energy ethanol plant, changes in the international, national or regional economies, the impact of inflation, the ability to attract employees, weather, results of income tax audits, changes in income tax laws or regulations, the impact of U.S. foreign trade policy, changes in foreign currency exchange rates and the effects of terrorism or acts of war. The Company does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales and revenue $ 174,877 $ 221,079 $ 484,263 $ 645,770 Cost of sales 135,196 181,789 410,358 577,962 Gross profit 39,681 39,290 73,905 67,808 Selling, general and administrative expenses (8,426) (7,609) (20,977) (21,996) Equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates 3,621 4,738 7,086 9,275 Interest and other income, net 4,629 4,863 14,950 10,935 Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests 39,505 41,282 74,964 66,022 Provision for income taxes (9,402) (9,640) (17,581) (15,396) Net Income 30,103 31,642 57,383 50,626 Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interests (5,603) (5,566) (10,314) (10,259) Net income attributable to REX common shareholders $ 24,500 $ 26,076 $ 47,069 $ 40,367 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 17,595 17,531 17,550 17,461 Basic net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders $ 1.39 $ 1.49 $ 2.68 $ 2.31 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 17,723 17,531 17,673 17,461 Diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders $ 1.38 $ 1.49 $ 2.66 $ 2.31

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) Unaudited October 31, January 31, 2024 2024 ASSETS: CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 298,249 $ 223,397 Short-term investments 66,826 155,260 Accounts receivable 22,331 23,185 Inventory 29,127 26,984 Refundable income taxes 5,556 5,728 Prepaid expenses and other 14,408 17,549 Total current assets 436,497 452,103 Property and equipment, net 200,496 155,587 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,580 13,038 Other assets 17,074 9,138 Equity method investment 39,015 34,936 TOTAL ASSETS $ 715,662 $ 664,802 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable - trade $ 22,220 $ 42,073 Current operating lease liabilities 5,857 4,469 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 15,883 19,717 Total current liabilities 43,960 66,259 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred taxes 5,694 1,598 Long-term operating lease liabilities 16,761 8,378 Other long-term liabilities 2,647 970 Total long-term liabilities 25,102 10,946 EQUITY: REX shareholders' equity: Common stock 299 299 Paid-in capital 6,254 3,769 Retained earnings 748,830 701,761 Treasury stock (190,892) (191,911) Total REX shareholders' equity 564,491 513,918 Noncontrolling interests 82,109 73,679 Total equity 646,600 587,597 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 715,662 $ 664,802

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Unaudited Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Income including noncontrolling interest $ 57,383 $ 50,626 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 12,433 13,371 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 4,192 3,766 Income from equity method investments (7,086) (9,275) Dividends received from equity method investments 3,007 5,513 Interest income from investments (4,219) (6,950) Deferred income taxes 11,934 10,048 Stock based compensation expense 2,980 5,146 Loss on disposal of property and equipment - net 45 205 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 854 (4,976) Inventories (2,143) 11,229 Refundable income taxes 172 (1,486) Other assets (12,639) (1,312) Accounts payable - trade (21,629) (5,622) Other liabilities (6,178) (4,819) Net cash provided by operating activities 39,106 65,464 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (55,428) (22,359) Purchase of short-term investments (210,328) (378,381) Maturity of short-term investments 302,981 337,490 Proceeds from sale of real estate and property and equipment 210 10 Deposits 195 (27) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 37,630 (63,267) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments to noncontrolling interests holders (1,884) (716) Net cash used in financing activities (1,884) (716) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 74,852 1,481 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Beginning of period 223,397 71,347 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - End of period $ 298,249 $ 72,828 Non-cash investing activities - Accrued capital expenditures $ 3,275 $ 722 Non-cash investing activities - Capital additions transferred from prepaid expenses $ 188 $ - Non-cash financing activities - Stock awards accrued $ 1,648 $ 1,467 Non-cash financing activities - Stock awards issued $ 2,172 $ 965 Right-of-use assets acquired and liabilities incurred upon lease execution $ 13,734 $ 3,210

Contacts

Investor Contacts

Douglas Bruggeman

Chief Financial Officer

Caldwell Bailey

ICR, Inc.

rexamerican@icrinc.com