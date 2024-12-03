CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monroe Capital LLC ("Monroe") announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the acquisition of DE-YAN by Shamrock Capital.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York City, NY, DE-YAN is an experiential studio that provides design, production, and integrated strategy services for live marketing events including product launches, conferences and brand activations. The Company specializes in incorporating motion design and technology into its events in the fashion, luxury, beauty, lifestyle, sports, and technology end-markets for a roster of marquee clients that includes Google, La Mer, Meta, Lemme, NBA, and KidSuper.

This transaction is representative of Monroe Capital's Sports, Media & Entertainment Finance Vertical, which provides financing solutions for media and entertainment companies in film and television, music, representation, traditional media, digital, live entertainment and adjacent businesses.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (including its subsidiaries and affiliates, together "Monroe") is a premier asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, technology finance, venture debt, alternative credit solutions, structured credit, real estate and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe's platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality "alpha" returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains 10 offices throughout the United States and Asia.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Inc.'s 2024 Founder-Friendly Investors List; Private Debt Investor as the 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Decade, 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, 2023 CLO Manager of the Year, Americas; Global M&A Network as the 2023 Lower Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, U.S.A.; DealCatalyst as the 2022 Best CLO Manager of the Year; Korean Economic Daily as the 2022 Best Performance in Private Debt - Mid Cap; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit www.monroecap.com.

Contacts

Zia Uddin

Monroe Capital LLC

312-523-2374

zuddin@monroecap.com



Daniel Abramson

BackBay Communications

857-305-8441

daniel.abramson@backbaycommunications.com