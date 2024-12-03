Southey Capital Ltd
THIS OFFER IS SUBJECT TO ENGLISH LAW. THIS OFFER IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.
2nd December 2024
ANNOUNCEMENT OF INVITATION TO VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER TO THE HOLDERS OF HOME REIT PLC ORD GBP0.01 ISSUED BY HOME REIT PLC - ISIN GB00BJP5HK17
The Offeror retain the right to refuse any holders position at their absolute discretion. Acceptances shall be processed on a first come first serve basis, with no scale back for those acceptances accepted by the Offeror.
Purchase Price
Maximum Acceptance Amount
Offer Documents
Rationale for the Offer
Expected Timetable of Events
Acceptance Procedure
Settlement
Reservation of Rights
For Further Information
https://southeycapital.com/home-reit-plc/
HomeREIT@southeycapital.com
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
2043473 03-Dec-2024