Partnership enables seamless location tracking, remote diagnostics, vehicle unlock, and emergency communications

Cubic Telecom, a leading global provider of software-defined vehicle (SDV) solutions, and Skylo Technologies, the pioneer in non-terrestrial network (NTN) communications, have unveiled a commercial partnership that will see Cubic's connectivity solution extended to include access to Skylo's global network. As part of this partnership, Skylo's NTN solutions will be offered as a network connectivity option on Cubic's industry leading solutions.

With Cubic connecting more than 21 million vehicles in over 190 countries, this new partnership enables global network coverage using standards-based NB-NTN chipsets and an efficient messaging protocol that maximizes the benefits of satellite connectivity. Skylo's satellite network allows seamless switching between cellular and satellite, ensuring reliable communication for critical vehicle use cases, including location tracking, remote diagnostics, vehicle unlock, and emergency communications.

The new partnership aims to enhance NTN use cases, particularly in emergency communications. Satellite communication offers superior reliability and coverage, ensuring real-time communication in critical situations. This capability is essential for supporting emergency response teams, making a significant impact during disaster missions and helping to save lives.

"By integrating Skylo's NTN capabilities with our software-defined vehicle solutions, we are elevating critical vehicle communications to new heights of energy efficiency, smart technology integration and robust security. This collaboration allows us to optimise energy usage through intelligent network management, harness cutting-edge smart technologies for seamless connectivity and reinforce security measures to protect data and communications. This will underscore our commitment to innovation, safety and sustainability, ensuring our customers can rely on secure connectivity whether on the road or in remote areas-especially during emergency situations," said Barry Napier, CEO of Cubic Telecom.

"Skylo's partnership with Cubic is a key enabler for OEMs to seamlessly bridge satellite and cellular networks for remote vehicle monitoring and control, emergency messaging, and roadside assistance in a cost-efficient way, with service that's live and available today," said Parthsarathi Trivedi, Co-Founder and CEO of Skylo. "Operating with a standards-based solution provides automotive OEMs the predictability and reliability they need as they integrate satellite connectivity in their multi-year product roadmap."

To bring satellite connectivity to new markets around the world, Skylo utilises dedicated, licensed mobile satellite service (MSS) spectrum in existing, globally allocated satellite frequency bands. This allows ubiquitous and continuous coverage in rural and remote areas without requiring mobile network operators to share their valuable spectrum assets. It also avoids potential network interference that can occur when satellite and cellular networks attempt to share the same frequency bands. The overlay of MSS spectrum does not require exclusion zones and allows for the infill of those micro-holes that often exist in cellular coverage.

About Cubic Telecom

Cubic Telecom delivers advanced software-defined connected vehicle solutions in over 190 countries and regions around the world. Working with the world's leading automotive, transportation and agriculture OEMs, we connect 21 million cars and vehicles globally and enable 1 billion mobile internet data transmissions daily. To compete globally, OEMs must manage the complexities of connecting with different technologies while complying with regulatory mandates in different countries. Cubic Telecom cuts through this complexity through agreements with more than 90 MNOs, providing a single, global solution that enables any vehicle shipped anywhere in the world to have fully compliant built-in connectivity regardless of local market requirements.

About Skylo Technologies

Skylo Technologies is a global NTN service provider based in Mountain View, CA, offering a service that allows smartphone and IoT cellular devices to connect directly over existing satellites. Devices connected over satellite are managed and served by Skylo's commercial NTN vRAN, featuring a 3GPP standards-based cloud-native base station and core. Skylo works with existing satellite operators, network operators, and device makers to provide subscribers an anywhere, anytime connectivity solution between terrestrial and satellite networks. Skylo's focus is on enabling connected services for people outdoors and connected workflows for machines at work across critical industries such as agriculture, maritime, logistics, mining, and others, in addition to mass-market consumer devices. For more information, visit www.skylo.tech, contact info@skylo.tech, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

