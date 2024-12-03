Surplus Building Materials and AAA Distributor Team Up with Toys for Tots to Help Children in Need During the Holidays

Now through December 12, people can bring new, unwrapped toys to the drop-off site at the Farmers Branch store.

Since 1947, The Marine Toys for Tots Program has helped children in need experience the joy of the holiday season. Last year, the program collected and distributed 19 million toys to 7.3 million kids across the country. Surplus Building Materials and AAA Distributor , leaders in the home improvement industry, is pleased to share that it is partnering with Toys for Tots to help continue to spread joy during the holidays.

Now through Thursday, Dec. 12, those who are interested can bring new, unwrapped toy donations to the drop-off site at Surplus Building Materials, 3404 Belt Line Road, Farmers Branch, Texas. Donations can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

Since its founding in 1990, AAA Distributor has grown to become one of the largest distributors of kitchen, bath, and flooring products in the United States. With its location in the Dallas area, the company is proud to have the opportunity to give back to its local community.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to giving back, we're honored to partner with Toys for Tots as a designated drop-off site this holiday season," said Jenya Teplitskaya, general manager of AAA Distributor. "Each donated toy will help bring joy to a child and make this season special for families who are struggling. We invite everyone to stop by, donate, and join us in spreading the holiday spirit through the simple act of giving."

Donations can include toys for children of all ages, from infants to teenagers. Educational toys, games, dolls, action figures, and books encouraged. All donated items must be new and unwrapped.

"We recognize the holidays can be tough for families who are facing economic hardship, and this is a small way we can all come together to make a meaningful difference," Teplitskaya continued. "Every toy, no matter how big or small, can help make a child's holiday brighter. We encourage everyone in the community to join us in supporting this wonderful cause."

For more than 75 years, The Toys for Tots Program has provided new toys to underprivileged children and helped ensure they experience the joy of the holidays, regardless of their family's financial situation. By partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, AAA Distributor is helping expand the reach of this vital initiative in the local community.

For more information, or if you have questions about the donation process, contact AAA Distributor at (972) 555-1234.

About Surplus Building Materials

Surplus Building Materials is the Dallas branch of AAA Distributor. They serve homeowners, contractors, builders, landlords and apartment complexes, remodeling companies, interior designers and DIY trend-setters. Top-quality home improvement products are available in their 150,000-foot warehouse located in Farmers Branch, Texas as well as online for everyday low wholesale prices. From the smallest cabinet knobs, hinges and house hardware to full line of kitchen cabinets and marble-look floor tile, the company has everything needed for home improvement projects.

About AAA Distributor

AAA Distributor is a leading distributor of high-quality building materials serving the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The company is known for its exceptional customer service, wide range of products, and commitment to community engagement. AAA Distributor strives to make a positive impact on both the local economy and the community through charitable initiatives and partnerships.

About Toys for Tots

Founded in 1947 by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, the Toys for Tots program aims to deliver a message of hope and joy to children in need. Through the donation of new, unwrapped toys, the program seeks to bring smiles to children and families facing challenging times, ensuring that every child can experience the magic of the holiday season. To learn more about Toys for Tots or to find other donation locations, visit www.toysfortots.org .

Source: AAA Distributor