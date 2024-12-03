Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2024) - Fox Fold, leaders in sustainable and refillable tissue solutions for hotels, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Staypineapple Hotels, the vibrant and whimsical boutique hotel chain. Starting in 2025, Staypineapple will begin to move from rolled toilet paper to Fox Fold's folded tissue system. Similarly it will begin to transition from cardboard facial tissue boxes to Fox Fold's zero-plastic and refillable bamboo system. This partnership lowers tissue waste, reduces packaging and adopts bamboo - advancing both companies' commitment to sustainability and luxurious hospitality.

A Synergy of Sustainability and Innovation

The partnership between Fox Fold and Staypineapple is built on a likeminded commitment to sustainability and innovation. Fox Fold's zero-plastic, refillable bamboo paper products perfectly align with Staypineapple's mission to minimize waste and reduce environmental impact without compromising the guest experience.

"Fox Fold has developed something that makes it so easy for hotels like us to do the right thing." - Dina Belon, President, Staypineapple

Staypineapple is already a leader in eco-conscious hospitality, known for initiatives such as being one of the first hotel brands to utilize refillable in-room soap dispensers, operating its portfolio of hotels on 70% renewable energy, and rolling out a reusable water bottle program that has successfully diverted nearly 500k plastic water bottles from landfills in 2024. By strategically implementing Fox Fold's sustainable paper solutions, Staypineapple is taking another important step towards eliminating single-use plastics and significantly reducing waste.

A Shared Vision for Change

As warehoused inventory of traditional paper goods are depleted, Staypineapple plans to begin replacing in-house paper goods with Fox Fold's luxurious and sustainable folded paper solutions. An initiative focused on waste reduction, water conservation, energy efficiency, and responsible sourcing practices.

"Our bamboo solutions make sustainable goals more attainable," said Ludo Siouffi , CEO of Fox Fold. "Unlike traditional tree-based materials, our bamboo products use 30% less water and produce 30% fewer carbon emissions, providing a more sustainable alternative, without compromising on performance."

This partnership exemplifies how sustainability and luxury can coexist. As Staypineapple debuts Fox fold products at limited locations nationwide, guests will not only see the positive eco-conscious impact, they'll experience luxury at every touch.

"Together, we're proving that sustainability and luxury are not mutually exclusive-they are a powerful combination," added Ludo Siouffi. "We couldn't be more excited to work together!"

About Fox Fold

Fox Fold was created because hotels buy TWICE the tissue they need. Why? Because toilet paper rolls and facial tissue boxes are replaced before they're finished. Fox Fold's patented zero-plastic and refillable solutions solves this, reducing waste while saving hotels money. Launched in early 2024, as a joint venture with the award winning product design firm Box Clever, they have been featured in Fast Company, Forbes Magazine and recently became an approved Accor vendor, paving the way to seriously address tissue waste in hotels.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231703

SOURCE: Fox Fold Inc.