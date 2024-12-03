Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2024) - Upland Capital Group (Upland) expands into a new market with the introduction of a Product Recall product to its portfolio. The new product focuses on product defect coverage for component parts and consumer goods as well as food and beverage contamination. It offers policy limits of up to $10 million in worldwide coverage with the ability to write primary, quota share as well as excess positions.

The Product Recall team is led by Daniel Akerman, a respected veteran in the Product Recall industry with over 15 years of underwriting and global crisis management leadership experience. He most recently served as the Global Head of Crisis Management with a market-leading Lloyds syndicate. "Upland offered a unique opportunity to introduce a product offering built around the art of individualized underwriting while focusing on a global scale," commented Mr. Akerman. "I am looking forward to the opportunity of establishing Upland as a leading Product Recall market and helping support the continued growth of Upland within the excess and surplus liability industry."

Daniel is joined by the underwriting team of Joeseph Stottler, Vice President; Jessica Stoneback, Vice President; Michael Data, Senior Underwriter; and Michael Henley, Senior Underwriter.

"Upland continues to grow utilizing the company's philosophy that great people develop great products and businesses," stated James Damonte, Upland's President of Insurance Operations. "Daniel and the team demonstrate the essence of Upland's 'we-entrepreneur' work ethic and bring valuable knowledge and underwriting experience as we grow globally. I am excited to introduce this specialized new product as we diversify our portfolio."

For more information on this new product offering, visit our website at uplandcapgroup.com.

About Upland Capital Group

Upland Capital Group, Inc. is an AM Best rated "A-" VIII specialty property/casualty insurer headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Through its wholly owned insurance carrier, Upland Specialty Insurance Company, the company markets, underwrites and services specialty insurance products in select markets to include excess transportation, construction casualty, excess casualty, primary general liability, excess public entity, professional liability errors and omissions, excess cyber liability, and product recall.

Media Contact: Blake Zipoy, Director, Marketing and Communications, bzipoy@uplandcapgroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232228

SOURCE: Upland Capital Group