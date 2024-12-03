Anzeige
03.12.2024 16:06 Uhr
Elation Lighting: Elation Unveils the REBEL Profile at LDI 2024 - A Bolder Breed of Intelligent Lighting for Entertainment

Finanznachrichten News

Sets A New Standard In High-Performance, Versatile Lighting For Tomorrow's Creative Challenges

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elation, a leader in professional entertainment lighting technology, proudly introduces the REBEL Profile at LDI 2024, a powerful, compact LED profile fixture engineered for both indoor and outdoor applications. Designed to meet the diverse needs of lighting professionals, and as bold and adaptable as the people who use it, the REBEL Profile combines robust performance with advanced features that make it ideal for a variety of demanding environments.

Elation Unveils REBEL Profile at LDI 2024 - A Bolder Breed of Intelligent Lighting for Entertainment

Built to withstand the rigors of both temporary outdoor applications and high-impact indoor settings, the REBEL Profile offers lighting designers unprecedented control and flexibility. With its compact design, IP65 rating, and high-output 500W LED engine, REBEL is ready to deliver intense beams, sharp projections, and a comprehensive effects package for captivating mid-air and projection visuals.

In the spirit of discovery, Elation's Booth #2224 transforms into a retro-futuristic spaceport lounge, allowing visitors to experience the brand's vision for the future. The booth's mid-century aesthetics and immersive environment set the stage for discovering Elation's latest innovations, with the REBEL Profile showcasing how compact design can deliver maximum impact.

"The REBEL Profile was created to answer the demand for a versatile, rugged fixture that offers both high intensity and adaptability," said Matthias Hinrichs, Product Manager at Elation. "Built for rental houses and designers who need fixtures that can do it all in indoor or outdoor settings, REBEL brings top-tier results and long-lasting value without the premium price."

Key Features of the REBEL Profile:

  • High-Intensity Output: Featuring a peak field 500W white LED engine, the REBEL Profile provides up to 22,000 lumens, delivering brilliant, high-intensity beams and sharp, powerful projection for impactful stage and event lighting.
  • Comprehensive Visual Effects: Equipped with a rotating and fixed gobo wheel, full animation wheel, dual prisms, dual frosts, and high-speed iris, the REBEL Profile offers designers a range of dynamic effects that enhance creative possibilities.
  • Precision Framing and Control: The fixture's advanced framing system allows for full blackout shutter cuts, with a wide zoom range of 3.5° to 51° for precise beam shaping and control.
  • Weather-Resistant and Durable: With an IP65 rating, the REBEL Profile is protected against dust and water, making it a dependable choice for both temporary outdoor use and intense indoor applications.

Discover the REBEL Profile at LDI 2024

Visitors to the booth will have the opportunity to witness live demonstrations of REBEL's capabilities, interact with Elation's experts, and experience a captivating hourly light show that transports them to lighting's future. Elation's "Experience Tomorrow" theme not only highlights technological advancements but also underscores its commitment to elevating the creative possibilities for professionals in the industry.

Schedule an On-Site Interview: To arrange an interview or demo during the show, please contact pr@zenmedia.com.

For additional information please visit: https://www.futureoflighting.co

About Elation
At Elation, we represent the elite in the lighting industry. We design and manufacture a comprehensive range of best-in-class entertainment lighting products valued by production/rental houses and lighting designers worldwide. Our dedication to extraordinary quality and creative solutions has established us as the go-to choice for professionals. With a storied legacy of brilliance, our influence extends from iconic stages to cutting-edge studios across the globe. We also offer an advanced line of lighting control products through Obsidian Control Systems and a full range of dependable specialty effects called Magmatic. We invite you to take a closer look at www.elationlighting.com

Elation Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572038/REBEL_PROFILE.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2539786/Elation_logo_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elation-unveils-the-rebel-profile-at-ldi-2024--a-bolder-breed-of-intelligent-lighting-for-entertainment-302320930.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
