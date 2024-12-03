Beamery Appoints Erinn Tarpey As First Chief Marketing Officer

B2B HR software veteran tapped to expand solution awareness, value and use among global enterprises

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beamery, the AI-powered platform helping organizations to make better talent decisions, by putting skills data and intelligence at the core of their people strategy, today announces the appointment of Erinn Tarpey as its first Chief Marketing Officer.

In this role, Tarpey will oversee the company's brand direction, corporate positioning and go-to-market strategies for its solutions and services. An experienced B2B technology marketing executive, Tarpey comes to Beamery with expertise driving growth in the HR software space, having previously served on the senior leadership teams at iCIMS, Inc. and Namely, Inc.

"In the market of enterprise AI solutions, we are now at an incredible intersection of solving real business problems for our customers with cutting-edge technology and deep domain expertise." said Abakar Saidov, CEO and Co-Founder of Beamery.

"I am delighted to welcome Erinn to the team as our CMO. Her wealth of experience in driving marketing strategy and operations in scaling software companies, combined with her knowledge of the HR space, comes at a perfect time as we continue to expand our base of global enterprises that are benefiting from our ethical AI solutions."

Prior to Beamery, Tarpey served as the Chief Marketing Officer at Visual Lease, where she was a member of the senior leadership team responsible for driving double-digit percentage revenue growth throughout her 4+ year tenure. During Tarpey's time as Vice President, Marketing & Communications at iCIMS, Inc., the company completed 3 strategic acquisitions and received a majority share investment from Vista Equity Partners (Vista).

"Beamery is a disruptive solution with an exciting product-market fit," said Tarpey. "I'm aligned to and motivated by the company's mission to support the world's most progressive global enterprise organizations with their strategies to attract, retain and develop the skills, potential, and productivity of their workforce."

"I look forward to working with our industry-leading enterprise clients and collaborating with the team to drive growth for our customers and our business."

For information about careers at Beamery, visit https://careers.beamery.com/.

About Beamery

Beamery is an AI-powered platform that helps enterprise organizations make smarter talent decisions, by putting skills intelligence at the core of their people strategy. Our technology for HR teams empowers businesses to transform their workforce, unlock the potential of their people, and hire top talent faster.?

Companies use Beamery to connect talent plans to business goals, reduce risk, and navigate change with confidence. We are proud to be building a more inclusive, skills-based economy, where everyone has equal access to work opportunities.

