CERES Launches Robo Coffee Shop at Rice University's Business School

CERES is an industry leader in coffee automation, providing a seamless, tech-driven alternative to traditional coffee shops. CERES is redefining the coffee experience-one robotic barista at a time.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / CERES, a trailblazer in automated coffee solutions, proudly unveils its latest Robo Coffee Shop at Rice University's business school in McNair Hall. This launch is a significant milestone in CERES' journey, achieved in collaboration with Rice University. By blending advanced robotics with artisanal coffee craft, CERES offers a revolutionary coffee experience for the academic community.

Redefining Coffee Convenience

Strategically located in the bustling environment of McNair Hall - home to the Jones Graduate School of Business and the Virani Undergraduate School of Business at Rice, the CERES unit caters to busy students, faculty, and professionals who value speed and quality. The robotic barista prepares a variety of beverages-espresso, lattes, cappuccinos, and specialty drinks-crafted with precision and consistency. Each recipe is developed by a U.S. barista championship finalist, ensuring every cup meets the highest standards.

"We are excited to bring this high-tech, premium coffee experience to Rice University," said Cathy Cai, CEO of CERES. "Our goal is to offer a new dimension of coffee enjoyment, blending innovation with traditional coffee craftsmanship."

Effortless Efficiency

CERES' automated system can handle multiple orders simultaneously, reducing wait times and eliminating human error. Students can grab their favorite drinks quickly, even during peak hours. The Robo Coffee Shop operates 24/7, providing constant access to premium coffee without waiting in line.

The student's response during CERES' soft opening has been phenomenal, with many praising the Coffee Shop's convenience, quality, and innovative approach.

David Buehrer, a U.S. Barista Championship Finalist, shared his enthusiasm: "As a contributor to CERES, I'm really happy with how tasty and consistent the drinks are from our friendly robot barista!"

"We are proud to serve such a prestigious institution," Cai continued. "Whether it's a late-night study session or a quick caffeine fix between classes, CERES meets the coffee needs of students and faculty anytime, day or night."

Sustainability at the Core

CERES is deeply committed to sustainability. Compared to traditional coffee shops, the system minimizes the waste of coffee grounds, milk, and other ingredients by using precise measurements for every drink. "Our mission extends beyond just serving coffee," said Michael Zhao, CTO of CERES. "We aim to contribute to a sustainable future while delivering a superior coffee experience."

Expanding the Future of Coffee

The launch at Rice University is just the beginning of CERES' expansion plans. The company is set to introduce additional units at universities, corporate campuses, medical centers, and airports. As automation continues transforming the food and beverage industry, CERES leads the way in revolutionizing the coffee experience.

"Our vision is to make great coffee accessible to everyone, regardless of time or place," Cai added. "This expansion marks a significant step toward that goal."

About CERES

CERES is an industry leader in coffee automation, blending cutting-edge robotics with the art of coffee-making. Focused on sustainability, precision, and speed, CERES is redefining how people enjoy coffee. For more information, visit robotceres.com or follow @ceresrobotcoffee on social media.

Source: CERES