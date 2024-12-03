Anzeige
Ascend Plastic Surgery Partners: Ascend Aesthetic Partners Marks First Year Uniting Top Surgeons in Aesthetic Care Nationwide

Finanznachrichten News

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / Ascend Aesthetic Partners marks one year of uniting premier plastic surgeons, aesthetic providers, and care teams from across the country, reaffirming its commitment to advancing the field of aesthetic medicine. Since its launch, Ascend has expanded significantly and continues to focus on building a collaborative community as it moves into 2025.

"In the span of one year, Ascend Aesthetic Partners has built a robust network of 18 plastic surgeons, 12 highly regarded clinics, and more than 300 dedicated team members," said Anthony Milonas, CEO of Ascend Aesthetic Partners. "We are committed to creating a supportive community centered on shared learning that allows our partners to focus solely on their patients."

The Ascend network includes practices across the nation, such as Aesthetica Plastic Surgery in Lindon, Utah, Advanced Cosmetic Surgery in Greenville, S.C.; Hedden & Gunn Plastic Surgery in Birmingham, Ala.; Plastic Surgery of Tuscaloosa in Tuscaloosa, Ala.; Martin Plastic Surgery in Las Cruces, N.M.; Ponte Vedra Plastic Surgery in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., and Tallahassee Plastic Surgery Clinic in Tallahassee, Fla.

At the core of Ascend's purpose is guiding patients on a journey toward their optimal selves, renewing, restoring and fostering self-confidence and an overall sense of well-being. This is reflected in Ascend's support of practices nationwide, empowering them to provide exceptional patient care.

To fulfill this purpose, Ascend has fostered collaboration through hosting Clinical Advisory Board meetings where surgeons exchange techniques, refine procedures and learn from one another. Additionally, practice leaders join from across the country to share management styles, industry developments and focus on the future of Ascend.

"Our vision is to ensure that each practice in our network provides top-tier patient care while actively contributing to higher clinical standards in aesthetics," said Dr. William Hedden, Chief Medical Officer. "Through collaboration and shared expertise, we are raising the bar for quality care across the field."

With plans for further expansion in 2025, Ascend invites partners who are dedicated to exceptional patient care and collaborative success to explore joining the network. "In building Ascend's network, our focus remains on community, collaboration, education and are focused on excellence," said Anthony Milonas, CEO of Ascend Aesthetic Partners. "These principles drive us to elevate patient care and continuously improve best practices in plastic surgery by harnessing the strength of shared expertise."

Ascend Aesthetic Partners offers strategic investment opportunities and advanced support services in finance, HR, marketing, IT and operational management for the plastic surgery and aesthetic practices they serve. These initiatives are tailored to help practices thrive in a competitive healthcare landscape while maintaining a patient-first approach.

Interested surgeons can learn more about how Ascend's network, expertise and support services can empower their practice and elevate patient care. If interested in joining this premier network, visit Ascend Aesthetic Partners to explore Ascend's comprehensive suite of services.

About Ascend Aesthetic Partners: Ascend Aesthetic Partners is a network of leading surgeons dedicated to redefining excellence in plastic surgery and aesthetic care. Through clinical leadership and collaborative growth, Ascend provides comprehensive support to its network of surgeons across the nation. For more information about Ascend Aesthetic Partners and its services, visit Ascend Aesthetic Partners.

Contact Information

Lori Moonen
Marketing Agency
lori@creativesparkjax.com
9042287318

.

Source: Ascend Plastic Surgery Partners

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
