Dienstag, 03.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
ACCESSWIRE
03.12.2024 16:14 Uhr
Softeon Named Expert in Nucleus Research's Warehouse Management Value Matrix

Finanznachrichten News

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / Softeon, the only tier-1 warehouse management system (WMS) provider exclusively focused on optimizing warehouse and fulfillment performance to increase operational efficiency, announced today that it has been named an expert in Nucleus Research's Warehouse Management Value Matrix report.

The Nucleus Research Warehouse Management Systems Technology Value Matrix assesses the market based on how vendors deliver value to customers through the usability and functionality of their solutions.

The research is intended to deliver a relevant snapshot of the Warehouse Management technology market rather than serve as an empirical ranking of the vendors. To read the full report, visit here.

This year, Softeon advanced from the Core Provider Quadrant into the Expert Quadrant. The momentum highlights Softeon's commitment to delivering robust, flexible solutions that optimize warehouse operations and efficiency for its customers.

"We are honored to be featured in the Value Matrix report," says Jim Hoefflin, CEO, Softeon. "Our focus on delivering the highest value possible to Softeon's industry-leading customers is our core mission. It is great to be recognized for our continuous advancements."

This latest recognition reflects Softeon's ongoing commitment to helping clients increase supply chain efficiency and enhance customer experiences with adaptable software solutions.

Powered by a single, integrated technology platform, Softeon's suite of solutions drives operational excellence and maximizes value.

For businesses looking to optimize their warehouse operations and improve fulfillment performance, reach out today or visit Softeon's website for additional information.

About Softeon
Softeon is a WMS provider focused exclusively on optimizing warehouse and fulfillment operations. For over two decades now, we have been helping our customers succeed in optimizing their fulfillment operations. Investing in R&D enables us to develop software to solve the most complex warehouse challenges. Softeon is laser-focused on customer results, with a 100% track record of deployment success. We believe warehouse leaders shouldn't have to settle for a one-size-fits-all approach to technology. For more information, please visit www.Softeon.com.

Contact Information

Michael Catalino
Director, Public Relations and Analyst Relations
mcatalino@softeon.com
2155899471

.

Source: Softeon

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
