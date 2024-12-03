Designalytics: Data-Forward Design Awards Recognize 10 CPG Brands for Design-Driven Sales Growth

Now in Its Fifth Year, the Designalytics Effectiveness Awards Highlight Consumer-Packaged-Goods Brands Whose Package Redesigns Sparked Sales Increases
ENCINITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / Today, 10 consumer-packaged-goods brands were named winners of the fifth-annual Designalytics Effectiveness Awards, demonstrating the substantial power of package design to boost brands' sales.
Unlike traditional design competitions, the selection process for the Designalytics Effectiveness Awards is entirely data-driven-based on in-market sales performance and robust quantitative consumer testing of each redesign.1 This year, hundreds of package redesigns launched in the U.S. from July 2021 to September 2023 were considered, and the winners (which come from the food, beverage, personal care, and home care categories) saw year-over-year sales increases of up to 30%.
"In light of the recent negative news about Tropicana's latest redesign, it is important to remember that design can also be a tremendous boon for brands," said Steve Lamoureux, CEO and founder of Designalytics. "When brands utilize a consumer-centric process and a strategy-minded agency, design can cut a path to growth like nothing else in the marketing mix. These 10 winners are each examples of how powerful design can be."
The winners' stories highlight that design-driven growth is reliable with the right approach, and demonstrate strategies and tactics that lead to success.
Common themes contributing to exceptional performance include:
Starting smart - Asking the right questions, avoiding assumptions, and creating a clear creative brief makes a significant difference.
Iterating with objective feedback - Broad creative exploration and iterative refinement, driven by objective consumer feedback, creates high-performing designs.
Amping up taste and sensory imagery - For brands in relevant categories, visuals that evoke strong, positive taste and scent associations reliably improve purchase conversion.
Saying important things better - Communicating key purchase-driving attributes (e.g., taste appeal, functional benefits, desirable claims, etc.) better has an 88% correlation to sales growth.
Taking care with minimalism - Drastic efforts to modernize and streamline can interfere with effective communication (only 23% of minimalist redesigns increase purchase conversion); strategic scale-backs tend to perform better.2
Creating bolder, more consistent branding - A brand-forward approach (particularly for newer entrants) and cohesive design system can boost awareness, findability, and shopability.
Meet the Winning Brands
Download the full report for more information about each winner, including sales data and in-depth commentary from the brand and agency teams.
CVS Beauty
Manufacturer: CVS
Agency: CBA USA
Mr. Clean
Manufacturer: Procter & Gamble
Agency: Chase Design Group
Smirnoff Ice
Manufacturer: Diageo
Agency: Design Bridge and Partners
Pure Protein
Manufacturer: 1440 Foods
Agency: Beardwood&Co.
Partake Brewing
Manufacturer: Partake Brewing
Agency: Designsake
Vermont Creamery
Manufacturer: Land o' Lakes
Agency: Pulp+Wire
Organic Valley
Manufacturer: Organic Valley
Agency: Moxie Sozo
Dove Men+Care
Manufacturer: Unilever
Agency: forceMAJEURE
Purely Elizabeth
Manufacturer: Purely Elizabeth
Agency: Ptarmak
Laird Superfood
Manufacturer: Laird Superfood
Agency: Stone Strategy & Design
Looking Ahead: The 2025 Designalytics Effectiveness Awards call for entries is open. Learn about eligibility and how to apply here.
1Sales results based on third-party retail sales data; post-redesign sales were compared to sales from the same period during the prior year.
2Meta-analysis from Designalytics' syndicated, cross-category redesign database (n=1,974 redesigns).
