Designalytics: Data-Forward Design Awards Recognize 10 CPG Brands for Design-Driven Sales Growth

Now in Its Fifth Year, the Designalytics Effectiveness Awards Highlight Consumer-Packaged-Goods Brands Whose Package Redesigns Sparked Sales Increases

ENCINITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / Today, 10 consumer-packaged-goods brands were named winners of the fifth-annual Designalytics Effectiveness Awards , demonstrating the substantial power of package design to boost brands' sales.

Unlike traditional design competitions, the selection process for the Designalytics Effectiveness Awards is entirely data-driven-based on in-market sales performance and robust quantitative consumer testing of each redesign.1 This year, hundreds of package redesigns launched in the U.S. from July 2021 to September 2023 were considered, and the winners (which come from the food, beverage, personal care, and home care categories) saw year-over-year sales increases of up to 30%.

"In light of the recent negative news about Tropicana's latest redesign, it is important to remember that design can also be a tremendous boon for brands," said Steve Lamoureux, CEO and founder of Designalytics. "When brands utilize a consumer-centric process and a strategy-minded agency, design can cut a path to growth like nothing else in the marketing mix. These 10 winners are each examples of how powerful design can be."

The winners' stories highlight that design-driven growth is reliable with the right approach, and demonstrate strategies and tactics that lead to success.

Common themes contributing to exceptional performance include:

Starting smart - Asking the right questions, avoiding assumptions, and creating a clear creative brief makes a significant difference.

Iterating with objective feedback - Broad creative exploration and iterative refinement, driven by objective consumer feedback, creates high-performing designs.

Amping up taste and sensory imagery - For brands in relevant categories, visuals that evoke strong, positive taste and scent associations reliably improve purchase conversion.

Saying important things better - Communicating key purchase-driving attributes (e.g., taste appeal, functional benefits, desirable claims, etc.) better has an 88% correlation to sales growth.

Taking care with minimalism - Drastic efforts to modernize and streamline can interfere with effective communication (only 23% of minimalist redesigns increase purchase conversion); strategic scale-backs tend to perform better.2

Creating bolder, more consistent branding - A brand-forward approach (particularly for newer entrants) and cohesive design system can boost awareness, findability, and shopability.

Meet the Winning Brands

Download the full report for more information about each winner, including sales data and in-depth commentary from the brand and agency teams.

CVS Beauty

Manufacturer: CVS

Agency: CBA USA

Mr. Clean

Manufacturer: Procter & Gamble

Agency: Chase Design Group

Smirnoff Ice

Manufacturer: Diageo

Agency: Design Bridge and Partners

Pure Protein

Manufacturer: 1440 Foods

Agency: Beardwood&Co.

Partake Brewing

Manufacturer: Partake Brewing

Agency: Designsake

Vermont Creamery

Manufacturer: Land o' Lakes

Agency: Pulp+Wire

Organic Valley

Manufacturer: Organic Valley

Agency: Moxie Sozo

Dove Men+Care

Manufacturer: Unilever

Agency: forceMAJEURE

Purely Elizabeth

Manufacturer: Purely Elizabeth

Agency: Ptarmak

Laird Superfood

Manufacturer: Laird Superfood

Agency: Stone Strategy & Design

Looking Ahead: The 2025 Designalytics Effectiveness Awards call for entries is open. Learn about eligibility and how to apply here .

1Sales results based on third-party retail sales data; post-redesign sales were compared to sales from the same period during the prior year.

2Meta-analysis from Designalytics' syndicated, cross-category redesign database (n=1,974 redesigns).

