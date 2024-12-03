TransFigure Partners With Trainwell to Offer Comprehensive Weight Loss Program

Unique Partnership Enables Clients to Reach Sustainable Weight Goals Through Integrated, Personalized Fitness and GLP-1 Support

With the obesity rate in America exceeding 40%, affecting millions of Americans, the demand for safe, effective, and sustainable weight loss solutions has surged. To meet this need, TransFigure Weight Loss Services (TransFigure) has announced a marketing partnership with Trainwell, a company offering one-on-one fitness training and coaching. TransFigure will now include the Trainwell program as an integral component of its own holistic, GLP-1-based weight-management program.

A United Biologics company, TransFigure itself is marketed in partnership with United Allergy Services (UAS), which specializes in providing support services to physician practices that allow them to offer allergy testing and immunotherapy services, extending the reach and scope of their medical practices. TransFigure is designed to support participating physician practices with a comprehensive weight loss center; enabling these practices to offer doctor-guided weight loss programs with GLP-1 prescriptions. Both are marketed as ancillary services to help physicians grow their practices and expand their patient base.

The program was jointly announced by David Boone, CEO of United Allergy Services, and Matt Spettel, CEO of Trainwell. "Losing weight is hard," Boone said. "It requires discipline, commitment, and guidance to lose weight and keep it off by fundamentally modifying behaviors. People need an effective roadmap from their trusted physician and the accountability and support they get from a good coach. Matt and his team are using cutting-edge technology to make qualified, personalized coaching and training readily accessible to more people, for less than the cost of a gym membership. That's why we saw Trainwell as a great fit for our program."

"Weight loss is one of the hardest consumer problems to solve, because it involves breaking the emotional-social relationship we all have with food," says Spettel. "By incorporating strength training and lifestyle coaching, we can help patients move past short-term results to sustainable, long-term weight management."

The combination of TransFigure and Trainwell also addresses concerns about the proliferation of direct marketing of GLP-1 meds to consumers. "The TransFigure program is only offered in a doctor-driven clinical practice environment," said TransFigure General Manager Jeff Guest. "Our clients have access to GLP-1s for short-term results, but with Trainwell coaching, they also have a solid path away from meds and toward true, lifelong diet and fitness habits."

Seamless Integration for Physicians and Enhanced Patient Care

TransFigure operates as an ancillary service, integrated directly into physician practices. "The program is designed to expand providers' treatment options without putting additional strain on personnel and resources," Guest said. "This model ensures that patients receive ongoing, in-office support for medication management, lifestyle changes, and fitness."

Many physician practices lack the resources and tools they need to operate a state-of-the-art weight loss clinic within their practice. The TransFigure weight loss network of participating practices all following a similar protocol, supported by nationally acclaimed medical guidance, provides the confidence and consistency that will help their patients achieve their weight loss goals.

The Trainwell component includes personalized workout routines and tech-enabled one-on-one coaching, both keyed to the individual's weight and fitness goals. Clients also have access to a large and growing library of video resources offering a wealth of practical nutrition information.

"From talking to physicians, I know that what really excites them about the Trainwell component is the one-on-one relationship patients can establish with their trainer and the accountability it inspires," Spettel said. "From the doctors' perspective, they have to see a patient every 15 minutes or so throughout the day, so it's really hard for them to establish behavioral change in a patient. With Trainwell, they have the added support, encouragement and tracking that will make a real difference in developing lasting lifestyle changes in these patients."

A Unique Partnership for Holistic Patient Health

The TransFigure-Trainwell partnership stands out in the fitness and healthcare space by giving patients the option of adding a tech-enabled fitness program with tailored workouts and personal coaching to a physician-led, GLP-1-based weight loss regimen.

With its commitment to long-term health, the partnership of TransFigure and Trainwell, powered by United Allergy Services, looks forward to enhancing patient outcomes by addressing the root causes of obesity and supporting sustainable health choices.

About Transfigure

TransFigure, a subsidiary of United Biologics, brings cutting-edge technology to the weight loss arena, blending GLP-1 therapy with life-changing fitness and nutrition coaching.

About Trainwell

Trainwell makes you 10X more likely to achieve your fitness goals by providing 1-on-1 access to your own personal trainer. Trainwell's trainers work with a suite of cutting-edge tech to personalize your workouts, hold you accountable, and push you to reach your goals. Trainwell is a fully remote company founded in 2019 by Matt Spettel and Gabe Madonna and has since served 40,000+ clients and raised $17M in funding.

Source: Trainwell