abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 03

To: Company Announcements

Date: 3 December 2024

Company: abrdn Property Income Trust Limited

Subject: Dividend Declaration

Interim PID Dividend

The Directors of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (the "Company") have declared an interim Property Income Dividend ("PID") of 3.0p per ordinary share (gross of any tax adjustments). The PID will be paid in addition to the Company's initial return of capital to shareholders from the proceeds of its portfolio sale, details of which have been announced separately today.

Ex-Dividend Date - 19 December 2024

Record Time - 6.00 p.m. on 20 December 2024

Payment Date - By 10 January 2025

Dividend per ordinary share - 3.0p

