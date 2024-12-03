Anzeige
abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Dividend Declaration

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 03

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 03

To: Company Announcements
Date: 3 December 2024
Company: abrdn Property Income Trust Limited
Subject: Dividend Declaration

Interim PID Dividend

The Directors of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (the "Company") have declared an interim Property Income Dividend ("PID") of 3.0p per ordinary share (gross of any tax adjustments). The PID will be paid in addition to the Company's initial return of capital to shareholders from the proceeds of its portfolio sale, details of which have been announced separately today.

Ex-Dividend Date - 19 December 2024
Record Time - 6.00 p.m. on 20 December 2024
Payment Date - By 10 January 2025
Dividend per ordinary share - 3.0p

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745436


