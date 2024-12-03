Glen Ellyn, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2024) - According to the latest Open Doors report by the Institute of International Education, College of DuPage (COD) ranks first among U.S. community colleges for the number of students studying abroad. During the 2022-2023 academic year, 224 COD students participated in international programs, showcasing the college's commitment to offering transformative global learning opportunities.

During the 2022-2023 academic year, 224 COD students participated in international programs. Pictures is COD student Lia Vanscoit studying horticulture in Ireland.

COD Field Studies and Study Abroad Manager Maren McKellin credits the recognition to the College's commitment to fostering global engagement.

"To be named a leader in our field is an honor to our whole team," said McKellin. "It's an acknowledgement of the talented faculty who develop these courses as well as the students who understand the importance of global competency and trust us to help them step out of their comfort zones and into the world. It's a testament to our shared mission of creating meaningful, accessible pathways for students to explore the world."

COD's Field Studies and Study Abroad program offer a wide range of opportunities tailored to students' diverse interests and schedules. Options include traditional semester abroad opportunities, summer language immersion programs and short-term field studies trips. Additionally, students can participate in local weekend excursions or extended global adventures, ensuring opportunities are available for everyone.

