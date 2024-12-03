Marketing Card Technology, LLC: MCT Adds 100% Plastic-Free Full-Face-Foil Cards to the company's BetterCore Portfolio

Samples of ZERO PLASTIC Foil Cards Now Available

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / Marketing Card Technology, LLC (MCT), a leading manufacturer of credit, debit, and prepaid payment cards, announced today that it is now accepting orders for ZERO PLASTIC Foil Cards. The ZERO PLASTIC Foil card body is constructed of a high-quality, responsibly forested fiber board, coated with a thin layer of bright, highly-reflective foil. The finished cards are completely plastic-free and are recyclable through many curbside programs when combined with other mixed paper. Despite their sustainable construction, ZERO PLASTIC Foil Cards are rigid and water-resistant - designed to mimic traditional plastic full-face-foil cards in their look and feel.

Push Venkitasamy, President & CEO of Marketing Card Technology, explained: "The new ZERO PLASTIC Foil construction is a perfect choice for card designs that include elements of depth, sparkle, and animation. Because of the material's surface characteristics, the foil effects we're achieving on ZERO PLASTIC Foil Cards are often superior to those seen on comparable plastic cards."

Venkitasamy added: "ZERO PLASTIC Foil Cards are the latest addition to our BetterCore line of card products. The material is non-toxic, fully recyclable, and dramatically more sustainable than traditional full-face-foil card constructions. Every brand has unique environmental goals and business needs. For this reason, we are always on the lookout for new and creative alternatives to traditional PVC material."

MCT is proud to hold FSC® Chain-of-Custody certification (FSC-C197562) from the Forest Stewardship Council for both of its Illinois manufacturing sites. The Forest Stewardship Council is a global independent nonprofit organization that has established a certification program to promote responsible forestry.

Marketing Card Technology is an EMV-Co approved, U.S.-based, and minority-owned provider of card manufacturing and direct mail services. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, MCT provides plastic and paper cards used for payments, gifting, access, ticketing, ID, membership, and marketing promotions. MCT's direct mail operation in Darien, Illinois mails up to 1.5 million direct mail pieces daily on behalf of businesses, nonprofits, and public organizations nationwide.

Contact Information

Karen Brooker

VP of Growth Strategy

kbrooker@mctechnology.com

331-801-7558

Push Venkitasamy

President & CEO

push@mctechnology.com

331-801-7557

Source: Marketing Card Technology, LLC