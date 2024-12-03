DelGrande Publishing: Uncover the Dark Side of Neverland in Will Savive's Gripping New Novel 'Peter Pan: Welcome to My Nightmare,' Set to Haunt Readers on Dec. 16, 2024

Will Savive's latest novel "Peter Pan: Welcome to My Nightmare," Set to Release Dec. 16, 2024: In this twisted reimagining of J.M. Barrie's beloved classic, Peter Pan, Wendy, and the Lost Boys embark on a harrowing quest through nightmarish realms, confronting sinister creatures and the merciless Captain Hook. With a chilling blend of horror, adventure, and psychological suspense, Savive transforms childhood innocence into a profound exploration of fear and survival, inviting readers to experience a Neverland where dreams blur with nightmares

Prepare for a chilling journey into a reimagined Neverland with the upcoming release of Will Savive's latest novel "Peter Pan: Welcome to My Nightmare" (DelGrande Publishing), scheduled to hit shelves on Dec. 16, 2024. This twisted tale draws inspiration from J.M. Barrie's beloved classic, plunging readers into a harrowing adventure where shadows loom larger than dreams.

Peter Pan: Welcome to My Nightmare

book cover (12/16/24 - release)

In "Welcome to My Nightmare," Peter Pan and his devoted companions are thrust into a perilous quest after a cruel twist of fate leads them in search of the elusive Fairy Queen. As they navigate the dark and twisted corners of Neverland, they encounter nightmarish realms and sinister creatures that challenge their courage and sanity. With the merciless Captain Hook and his crew in hot pursuit, each step takes them deeper into a psychological maelstrom where nothing is as it seems.

This gripping blend of horror, adventure, and suspense transforms a cherished childhood tale into a chilling exploration of fear and survival. Readers will find themselves captivated as childhood innocence collides with adult realities, revealing a Neverland where the line between fantasy and reality is dangerously blurred.

About the Author:

Will Savive is an accomplished author with a bachelor's degree in forensic science and a master's degree in business. Known for his transition from true crime to horror fiction, Savive has built an impressive repertoire that includes notable works such as "The Embittered of Oz," "The Curse of Nanny Wilkins," and the "The Horrors of Willville" anthology series. His groundbreaking book, "Mentally Ill in Amityville," based on true events at the infamous Amityville Horror House, solidified his reputation as a master storyteller.

Savive's writing style is characterized by smooth prose and dynamic character development, crafting intricate storylines that keep readers engaged and invested. His narratives are renowned for mind-bending plot twists, seamlessly blending elements of surprise, suspense, and horror, while his wit adds depth to the reading experience. With a passion for captivating storytelling and a talent for crafting unforgettable horror experiences, Will Savive continues to push the boundaries of the genre, leaving readers eagerly anticipating his next literary triumph.

Call to Action:

"Peter Pan: Welcome to My Nightmare" Kindle edition is available now for pre-order on Amazon: [Buy Here].

The paperback edition is also set to be released on Dec. 16 and the audiobook, narrated by the exceptionally talented Dean T. Moore, will follow shortly thereafter. Go to author website now for a free 10-minute preview of the audiobook.

Media Contact:

Will Savive

Email: willsavive@live.com

Website: willsavive.com

Will Savive's LinkedIn [click here]

Prepare to experience Neverland like never before - where nightmares just might be real after all!

Source: DelGrande Publishing