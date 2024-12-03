Enable Me LLC: Enable Me Finds Improved Clinic Workflow, Patient Safety and Help with Staff Shortages are Among the Benefits of the Clinically Designed VELA Mammography Chair, Per an Informal Survey of Clinicians

The cost/benefit implications of applying the VELA Chair as an extension of the clinical team and a time saver point to a clear return on investment in the short term.

Enable Me, a VELA Medical Company, today reported informal survey findings that conclude the use of the clinically-designed VELA Mammography Chair can improve clinic workflow and provide health benefits for technologists while reducing stress and discomfort for patients.

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICERS WILL SEE BENEFITS OF THIS BUSINESS ASSET

"Chief financial officers and clinic managers will appreciate the improved workflow achieved when elderly, obese, wheelchair-bound or disabled patients can be efficiently transported from the waiting room to the exam area and out to discharge without ambulatory delays," said Mike Laky, president of Enable Me. "It is as much a business asset as it is a time saver, and that has the potential to impact the clinic's top line positively."

And, he pointed out, in a chronically short-staffed industry, some clinics report one technologist can do the work of two.

"The cost/benefit implications of applying the VELA Chair as an extension of the clinical team and a time saver point to a clear return on investment in the short term," observed Laky.

CLINICIANS TELL OF VELA CHAIR HELPING WITH STAFFING

"For the patients who need it, it has absolutely streamlined and improved the workflow. I no longer need to have a second tech in the room to assist patients who are unstable on their feet or unable to stand," reported an imaging director with a large midwestern health system.

"Because of staff shortages, I was able to handle the patient by myself by using the VELA Mammography Chair," responded a technologist in Illinois.

"I can handle patients by myself if needed," commented another.

"She feels safe, and I feel safe," said a Georgia technologist.

EASE OF CLEANING FOR FAST TURNAROUND

Another responded, "Maneuvering the chair was easy and helpful with my patients that have a difficult time standing and moving. I also like the ease of cleaning the chair, since we have a fast turnaround with patients. The chair saved my body mechanics while helping to position the patient. I would recommend that every Mammography Technologist have this device at their facility."

"Caregivers love it, patients love it, it's made it much easier on the techs, improved imaging quality for some patients. Really happy with it. It's been a fantastic addition. Allows you to more easily manipulate the patient into the machine and more control positioning them," remarked one.

"We ordered this chair for two of our sites and all of the feedback we have received from staff and patients are nothing but positive! The chair helps staff with ergonomics and patients stated that it was the easiest mammogram they have ever had! We absolutely love this chair and have nothing negative to say about it. Highly recommend!" commented a clinic manager.

High tech VELA Mammography Chair

VELA Mammography Chair with machine

VELA-medical.com - logo m. webside

With and without chair working position

