Smith-Midland Corporation: Smith-Midland Receives Over $8M in J-J Hooks Barrier Rental Contracts in Virginia

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), a provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems has begun renting its J-J Hooks precast concrete barrier to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), as part of three separate projects in Virginia. The total value of the projects through its Concrete Safety Systems (CSS) rental division is over $8 million.

CSS will deliver, install, and service J-J Hooks precast concrete freestanding and pinned barriers, and attenuators, ensuring clear direction for motorists and enhanced safety for workers across Fairfax and New Kent Counties, VA.

For New Kent County, CSS will provide barrier for the Gap C portion of the widening project along the I-64 corridor, expanding the Interstate between Richmond and Hampton Roads from two to three lanes, and is expected to last through 2026. CSS will be servicing the Fairfax County Parkway and Popes Head Road Interchanges in Fairfax County.

"We are proud to continue supporting VDOT projects with our rental barriers and services," said Matthew Smith, President of Concrete Safety Systems. "These initiatives are designed to alleviate congestion in high-traffic areas while promoting economic growth. At Concrete Safety Systems, we remain dedicated to providing high-quality products and services-a commitment that our partners consistently acknowledge through their continued trust in us."

These projects involve CSS collaborating with general contractors Allan Myers and Branch Civil, as well as the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). The size and scope of the specifications showcase the expertise of CSS crews, who can safely and efficiently deliver and install up to 4,800 linear feet of barrier in a single overnight shift.

Specified and approved across North America, the patented J-J Hooks Precast Concrete Safety Barrier system is the most economical and easiest to install, with fast connections, no loose hardware, and rapid reconfiguration. More than 16 million linear feet have been installed worldwide. The barrier meets the Federal Highway Administration's MASH TL-3 testing standards and is also available in freestanding, bolt-down, and low-profile versions, designed by Easi-Set Industries, a division of Smith-Midland Corporation.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products and systems for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks® Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall®, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

