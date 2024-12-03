Coast2Coast First Aid & Aquatics Inc.: Coast2Coast First Aid and Aquatics Celebrates 10 Years Anniversary with 100 Free CPR Training for Marginalized Communities

Coast2Coast First Aid and Aquatics proudly marks a significant milestone as it celebrates its 10th anniversary, a decade dedicated to providing top-tier training in first aid and CPR across Canada and beyond and celebrates it with providing free CPR training for 100 individuals of marginalized communities.

In celebration of this incredible milestone, Coast2Coast First Aid is proud to give back to the community by offering 10 Free CPR and AED Training sessions for every year they have been serving- a total of 100 free sessions. This initiative builds on the success of their earlier Train the NEXT HERO workshop in Toronto, reflecting their continued commitment to empowering individuals with life-saving skills.

With the alarming rise in cardiac arrest cases, Coast2Coast's goal is to equip families and communities with the tools and knowledge to respond effectively, ultimately reducing incidents and saving lives. To maximize impact, they have chosen to focus these free CPR and AED training sessions on empowering groups who, at times, may face barriers to accessing such opportunities. These groups include:

Indigenous communities

African Canadian communities

People supporting individuals with disabilities

Women

LGBTQ2S+ individuals

Underserved communities often face barriers to accessing life-saving education like CPR training. Immediate CPR can double or triple the survival rates for cardiac arrest victims, yet many marginalized areas lack access to this essential skill. Providing free training ensures financial barriers don't stand in the way of building safer, more prepared communities. It's an investment in creating everyday heroes and fostering resilience where it's needed most. Together, we can continue to make a difference and train the next heroes in our communities.

The 100 CPR and AED training workshops are designed to give participants the basic skills to act in an emergency and do not offer Full Certification. Here are the skills taught in the training:

CPR/AED (Adult, Child, & Infant)

Choking

Recovery Position

Shock

Lowering the risk of Infection

Assisting with Medication

Angina, Heart Attack, and Stroke

Life-threatening External & Internal Bleeding

Here is the form you must submit to qualify for the CPR training. Keep in mind that the spots are first come, first served. Click Here

CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) is a vital skill that can mean the difference between life and death in emergencies such as cardiac arrest. According to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, up to 40,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of hospitals each year in the country, and survival rates increase significantly when CPR is administered promptly. Yet, many individuals, particularly in marginalized communities, lack access to this crucial training.

"Our mission has always been to equip individuals with the skills they need to respond effectively in emergencies and strive to reach more communities in Canada every year," said Ashkon Pour-Heidary, Co-Founder and Director of Coast2Coast First Aid and Aquatics. He shared, "When we started Coast2Coast, it was with nothing more than a $1,500 chequing overdraft loan, a few thousand dollars in savings, and the determination to make a difference. Our very first course was delivered in the basement of my business partner's home. From those humble beginnings, we've grown into an organization serving 27 communities across Ontario and Alberta. I'm incredibly proud of the journey we've taken and our mark in enhancing the safety and well-being of the communities we call home. It's been an honour to grow alongside the people we serve, and I look forward to continuing to make a positive impact."

Over the past ten years, Coast2Coast has trained over 100,000 students, empowering individuals with critical life-saving skills. The organization delivers Canadian Red Cross courses, which are WSIB-approved in Ontario and OHS-approved in Alberta, ensuring compliance with workplace safety regulations. Coast2Coast's commitment to excellence has garnered recognition from the Canadian Red Cross, and in 2024, it received several prestigious awards, including:

Top 3 National Training Provider Award

Top National First Aid & CPR Provider Award

Top National Professional Responder Provider Award

Top 3 Provincial Training Provider Award

These accolades highlight Coast2Coast's dedication to maintaining the highest standards in lifesaving education.

"Every person trained in CPR becomes part of a larger safety net in their community," said Aryan Sekhavati, the other Co-Founder and Director of Coast2Coast First Aid and Aquatics. "When you know how to perform CPR, you're not just helping a stranger or loved one; you are creating a ripple effect of safety and preparedness. This is why we're so passionate about making this training accessible to everyone, especially to those who may face barriers to access."

Coast2Coast would love to partner with Ontario or Alberta organizations, non-profits, and advocacy groups to promote the 100 free CPR and AED training sessions they offer for their 10th anniversary. If you know an organization that advocates for any underserved groups, please contact the Coast2Coast team or simply share this article with those who may be interested.

Media Contact:

Coast2Coast First Aid and Aquatics

1-866-291-9121

contact@c2cfirstaidaquatics.com

www.c2cfirstaidaquatics.com

SOURCE: Coast2Coast First Aid & Aquatics Inc.

