Dienstag, 03.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
ACCESSWIRE
03.12.2024 17:02 Uhr
AUSA and Disaster Tech Partner to Advance Event Security

Finanznachrichten News

Disaster Tech's platform, PRATUS, supported the security of over 40,000 attendees at AUSA 2024

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / At this year's Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition, Disaster Tech's PRATUS platform aided in the safety and security of more than 40,000 attendees. Purpose-built to improve situational awareness and decision-making, PRATUS provided the AUSA security team with real-time insights to protect the conference, which attracted attendees from over 80 countries.

Before, during, and after the annual meeting and exposition, PRATUS provided support to the AUSA security team through:

  • In-person walk-through of the platform and its capabilities.

  • Live situational reporting, including real-time social media sentiment analysis and weather alert monitoring.

  • Incident management resources to streamline response efforts in the event of an incident.

  • A dedicated Microsoft Teams tenant enabling seamless real-time communication, collaboration, and intelligence sharing among team members.

The AUSA leadership team praised PRATUS's impact and versatility, voicing strong interest in leveraging its capabilities into broader event security strategies at home and abroad. Retired General Robert Brown, AUSA President and CEO, highlighted the impact of PRATUS, stating: "Disaster Tech's innovative software saves lives! I take the security of the 40,000 attendees at our annual meeting seriously, and the PRATUS platform provides the innovative, added layer of protection that we've been missing. I look forward to the chance to integrate it more fully into our security planning in the years to come."

Echoing the sentiment, Kevin Peterson, Director of Security at AUSA, said: "This year's event gave us an excellent introduction to PRATUS, a glimpse of its capabilities, and how to leverage them. We'll definitely continue to explore how we can make even better use of this innovative tool, not only for our annual meeting, but for our other AUSA events in the US and abroad."

On the Disaster Tech side, the partnership with AUSA represents a shared commitment to safety, resilience, and innovation.

"Disaster Tech is proud to partner with AUSA," said Roger Coleman, President and co-founder of Disaster Tech. "Their mission to support the Army, advocate for soldiers and their families, educate the public, and advance national security closely aligns with our own commitment to saving lives, protecting the environment, and building resilient communities."

Sean Griffin, CEO and co-founder of Disaster Tech, added, "Our work with AUSA reinforces our shared values of resilience and preparedness. We look forward to working together to make a lasting impact on national security and the safety of those we serve."

About AUSA

The Association of the United States Army (AUSA) is a nonprofit focused on education, professional development, and advocacy for soldiers, their families, and veterans. It strengthens ties between the military, industry, and the public while advancing national security and defense.

About Disaster Tech and PRATUS

Disaster Tech is a mission-driven technology company dedicated to saving lives, protecting the environment, and building resilient communities. Its platform, PRATUS, combines advanced AI, a patented Microsoft Teams integration, and a comprehensive suite of tools to deliver situational awareness and decision-support capabilities.

Contact Information

Stefanie Babb
Marketing Manager
sbabb@disastertech.com

Sean Griffin
CEO and Co-Founder
sean@disastertech.com

Roger Coleman
President and Co-Founder
roger@disastertech.com

Source: Disaster Tech

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
