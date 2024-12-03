Tidal Wave Auto Spa Announces Official Partnership With the Minnesota Wild

Tidal Wave's First NHL Partnership to Feature Shiny Shutout Promotion

Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing express car wash companies, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with the Minnesota Wild, one of the most storied teams in the National Hockey League.

As the proud car wash partner of the Minnesota Wild, Tidal Wave Auto Spa will activate special in-game and on-site promotions for Wild fans throughout the season. If the Wild holds their opponent to a scoreless period during any home or away game, Tidal Wave will activate their Shiny Shutout car wash celebration the next day - giving fans the opportunity to score half off Tidal Wave's best car wash membership at participating locations .

"We're thrilled to announce this partnership with the Minnesota Wild," said Scott Blackstock, CEO of Tidal Wave Auto Spa. "As one of the nation's largest express car wash companies, we are committed to providing high-quality service and an exceptional experience to our customers across the country. Partnering with the Wild allows us to connect with fans and introduce our car wash experience in new and exciting ways. We're excited to be part of the Wild's journey and look forward to bringing our premium car wash services to their passionate fan base this season."

The Minnesota Wild echoed their excitement about the partnership with Tidal Wave Auto Spa and the opportunities it presents for both parties to elevate Tidal Wave as Wild fans' go-to car wash destination.

"We are excited to welcome Tidal Wave Auto Spa into the Wild family," said Carin Anderson, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Retail Management for the Minnesota Wild. "This partnership reflects our shared values of quality, community, and fan engagement. Tidal Wave's commitment to excellence matches the level of performance we strive for, and we look forward to providing our fans with great offers and experiences throughout the season."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. The company has over 285 locations across the Southern, Midwestern, and Northern United States.

For more information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa and its partnership with the Minnesota Wild, visit www.tidalwaveautospa.com/wild .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business, evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia, and is now the fourth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation with 285 locations sprawling 30 states. Tidal Wave is committed to providing every customer an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and outstanding customer service. In 2020, the company partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Companies for the past five years. Tidal Wave has continuously strived to make a positive impact in the communities they serve, and has raised over $3 million dollars for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through the company's fundraising program and annual philanthropic Charity Day event.

About Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild is a thriving National Hockey League (NHL) franchise that began play in 2000 at the award-winning Xcel Energy Center. Its parent company, Minnesota Sports & Entertainment (MSE), is a premier sports and entertainment provider with several different avenues of business operations headquartered in downtown Saint Paul, Minn. Driven by a mission to Create a Greater State of Hockey, MSE and the Minnesota Wild Foundation supports pediatric medical causes, serves as the largest non-member funding source for Minnesota Hockey, and provides fundraising opportunities for youth hockey associations and children's health and wellness charities across the state. For more, visit wild.com , follow us on X , Facebook and Instagram .

Source: Tidal Wave Auto Spa