Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.12.2024 17:12 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A. Menarini Diagnostics and Sinocare Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement for New Continuous Glucose Monitoring System

Finanznachrichten News

FLORENCE, Italy, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A. Menarini Diagnostics announces an exclusive Distribution Agreement with Sinocare to register, promote, distribute, and market a new Sinocare 3rd Generation Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System within reimbursed markets. This landmark agreement grants A. Menarini Diagnostics exclusive rights to introduce this health technology to more than 20 jurisdictions in Europe.

A. Menarini Diagnostics Logo (PRNewsfoto/A. Menarini Diagnostics)

The collaboration between A. Menarini Diagnostics and Sinocare represents a significant advancement in diabetes care. Sinocare's CGM system technology provides accurate and continuous glucose monitoring.

"The partnership with A. Menarini Diagnostics is a significant milestone in our mission to make our 3rd Generation CGM Systems widely accessible to people with diabetes," stated Dr. Jiangfeng Fei, Head of CGM Business Unit, Sinocare. "We are pleased to enter into a strategic partnership with A. Menarini Diagnostics, a leader in the healthcare industry, to bring this innovative diabetes technology to a broader audience."

A. Menarini Diagnostics shares this enthusiasm for the collaboration and its potential impact on diabetes care. "Securing exclusive rights for the distribution and marketing of this Sinocare 3rd Generation CGM System across various countries aligns with our commitment to providing innovative healthcare solutions," commented Fabio Piazzalunga, General Manager and Global Head of A. Menarini Diagnostics. "We are confident that this long-term partnership will meet the growing demand for advanced diabetes care."

By leveraging its extensive network, expertise, and resources, A. Menarini Diagnostics aims to ensure that Sinocare 3rd Generation CGM Systems reach those who can benefit most from its advanced capabilities. This partnership is expected to significantly expand the availability of Sinocare's 3rd Generation CGM systems.

About A. Menarini Diagnostics

A. Menarini Diagnostics is a leading healthcare company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for better health outcomes through advanced diagnostic tools and technologies. The company has more than 45 years dedicated to helping healthcare professionals make safe and sustainable diagnosis, improving the quality of life of people all over the world. A. Menarini Diagnostics is part of the Menarini Pharmaceutical Group, founded in 1886. Today it is present in 140 countries throughout the world, with more than 17,000 employees and 2023 turnover of € 4.375 billion.

About Sinocare

Sinocare is the largest manufacturer of glucose monitoring devices in Asia. Founded in 2002, Sinocare Inc., was the first blood glucose meter company to be listed in China. With a commercial presence in Asia, Europe and North America Sinocare has expanded internationally through partnerships and acquisitions such as the USA based PTS Diagnostics Inc., Nipro Diagnostic Inc., now known as Trividia Health Inc.

Our dedication to innovation in biosensing technology has helped Sinocare become the global 4th largest blood glucose meter manufacturer and one of the leading POCT companies worldwide.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572373/A_Menarini_Diagnostics_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-menarini-diagnostics-and-sinocare-announce-exclusive-distribution-agreement-for-new-continuous-glucose-monitoring-system-302321247.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.