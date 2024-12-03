Jorie AI Achieves HITRUST R2 Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

HITRUST r2 Certification validates Jorie AI is committed to strong cybersecurity and protecting sensitive data.

Jorie AI, a leading provider of AI-driven solutions for healthcare revenue cycle management, today announced that its systems have earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates that Jorie AI's Revenue Cycle Management platform has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Jorie AI in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Organizations like ours are continually under pressure to address current and emerging threats and meet complex compliance, information protection, and privacy requirements," said Kelly Long, Director of Compliance at Jorie AI. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving the rigorous HITRUST r2 Certification."

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight," said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations at HITRUST. "HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates Jorie AI is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management."

Jorie AI is a leading provider of AI-driven solutions designed to optimize revenue cycle management and enhance the financial health of healthcare organizations. With an emphasis on automation, compliance, and security, Jorie AI offers cutting-edge technologies that seamlessly integrate into existing workflows, helping organizations streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve patient care. Headquartered in Oak Brook, IL, Jorie AI is committed to revolutionizing healthcare management through intelligent, data-driven solutions.

