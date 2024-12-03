PowerChina has signed a contract with Manila Electric for the 1. 05 GW Terra solar project in the Philippines, as part of the 2. 45 GW Terra Project, which also includes 3. 3 GWh of energy storage. Power Construction Corp. of China (PowerChina) has signed an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract with Manila Electric Co. for the 1. 05 GW Terra solar project in the Philippines. The plans is part of the 2. 45 GW Terra Project, which includes 3. 3 GWh of energy storage. Micro Quanta has shipped its self-developed 50 MW perovskite a modules to China Huaneng for a PV demonstration ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...