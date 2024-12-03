INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: The International Surface Event Highlights New Offerings and Product Discovery Ahead of January Event

The International Surface Event (tise),?the largest flooring, stone and tile show in North America, returns to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, January 28-30 (Education January 27-30), 2025, for three full days of exhibits and education from the industry's most innovative sources. With thousands of products on display and dynamic show-floor demonstrations of best practice, tise is an indispensable event for the surface, stone and tile industries where the widest range of products on the market are available under one roof, with more than 700 global brands showcasing materials, surfaces and flooring solutions. Bringing together over 21,000 industry professionals annually, attendees can discover the latest products, explore new trends and advance careers through education, certifications and networking opportunities.

Complimenting the dedicated neighborhoods for Surfaces and Tile + Stone, the expo floor showcases the top products in the flooring, stone and tile industries. The education program includes over 85 sessions covering essential topics like market trends, sustainability strategies and customer experience advancements for 2025. Attendees can also participate in certifications, training and discussions, including a Silica & Slab Safety Certificate live session, a Women's Leadership Program Lunch and Learn and a Stone Fabricators Alliance roundtable. The National Installer of the Year Competition will crown top installers after a series of regional qualifiers held across the country, celebrating the skill and craftsmanship of the industry's best.

"As the international epicenter for the surface, stone and tile business, tise engages professionals from all sectors to connect, collaborate and explore the newest premium and upscale products," shares Amie Gilmore, Show Director of The International Surface Event. "The show highlights the innovations and trends that elevate homes and businesses, improving the comfort, durability and functionality of these everyday spaces. The products and insights shared here are key to advancing the industry's role in construction, design and shaping the modern living and working environment."

This year, tise introduces new features to resource growing verticals including the Specialty Program for Natural Stone Professionals, offering a unique mix of educational experience with guided show floor tours, panel discussions addressing topics like silica impacts and sustainability and a behind-a-scene visit to Las Vegas Rock to observe natural stone production firsthand. Additionally, the inaugural "What's Hot - Best of tise 2025 Awards" will showcase standout products in both the Surfaces and Tile + Stone groups from exhibitors across categories such as Style & Design, Sustainability, Technology and Innovation, culminating in an awards ceremony.

The International Surface Event offers an unparalleled platform for professionals across all sectors of the industry, including architects, designers, retailers, fabricators, distributors and contractors. Registration is now open at www.intlsurfaceevent.com .

About tise - The International Surface Event

tise - The International Surface Event is a prestigious gathering that unites retailers, distributors, contractors, fabricators, installers, architects, and designers within the flooring, stone and tile industries. It serves as a platform for curated product showcases, informative seminars, networking opportunities, and hands-on experiences, all centered on innovation and education. Attendees are invited to explore the latest products, technologies, and design solutions while connecting with industry experts and peers to drive business success and stay ahead in a competitive market.

For more information about tise - The International Surface Event visit www.intlsurfaceevent.com . Follow tise - The International Surface Event on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Informa Markets Infrastructure and Construction PR

ConstructionPR@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION

View the original press release on accesswire.com