Acathia Capital has signed its second GP-led secondary transaction thereby increasing its stake in Futur, Sweden's leading pension and savings platform. For this investment Acathia Capital is backed by Montana Capital Partners, a global private equity secondaries investment manager and part of PGIM, the global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU). MCP serves as the main investor in this transaction, alongside a German insurance company.

Since 2019, Acathia Capital and Nordic private equity manager Polaris Private Equity have jointly lead-managed the investment in Futur alongside 3 passive co-investors. In this transaction, Acathia Capital acquired shares from one co-investor through its new vehicle Fjord Pension SCS.

The transaction is another milestone in the journey of Acathia Capital's successful investment strategy of full conviction investments on a deal-by-deal basis in the financial services sector. Acathia now manages over EUR 300 million AuM.

Futur exemplifies the power of digitalization in the savings market. The company has redefined Sweden's life insurance market through cost and service leadership, gaining significant market share through end-to-end digitalization and full scalability.

Thanks to its fully digitalized operations, Futur benefits from unique competitive advantages, including:

Best-in-class partner satisfaction

Unrivalled cost efficiency

Leading product innovation capability

Dr. Thomas Schmitt, Managing Partner at Acathia Capital, remarked: "Since our investment in Futur began in 2019, Futur has tripled its assets under management to SEK 240bn. and more than quadrupled its profits, establishing itself as a market leader in Sweden."

Torgny Johansson, CEO of Futur, says: "We stick to our strategy, to be independent and focus on simplicity for our partners as well as our joint customers."

About Futur

Futur is a technology-powered pension and savings platform with a life insurance license. It offers long-term savings and insurance cover, with a particular focus on occupational pension and capital insurance. The platform offers leading efficiency, simplicity and access to an independent, quality proofed fund offering. Futur administers over SEK 240bn AuM in 2024 in the form of unit-linked insurance policies.

www.futur.se/about-us.

About Acathia Capital

Acathia Capital specializes in investments in fully regulated insurers and banks across Europe and manages over EUR 300 million in investments for German and Swiss institutional investors. With a track record of creating top-quartile returns for investors, Acathia Capital drives transformative growth in its portfolio companies.

www.acathia.com.

The closing of the transaction is subject to approval of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority.

