Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, announced its presence as part of the French delegation alongside President Emmanuel Macron from 2 to 4 December in Saudi Arabia, following an invitation from Crown Prince Mohammed ben Salmane.

Hoffmann Green Cement has established a strategic relationship with Saudi Arabia through its collaboration with the Shurfah Group, a leading Saudi conglomerate managing a real estate portfolio exceeding 13.8 million homes and an investment of more than 6 billion riyals. This partnership, which includes an exclusive 22-year licensing agreement, aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 plan to decarbonize its construction sector. A key milestone in this collaboration was recently achieved with the laying of the foundation stone for a Hoffmann plant in Rabigh, marking the start of local production of low-carbon cements that meet the Kingdom's ambitions in terms of sustainability and innovation.

Supported by Business France, Hoffmann Green Cement sees this business visit as a strategic opportunity to strengthen its contribution to the environmental transition in Saudi Arabia. Thomas Atkinson, Hoffmann Green's International Director, will be taking part in several meetings with Saudi public and private decision-makers to explore new opportunities for collaboration on emblematic projects, leveraging the exceptional visibility afforded by this presidential mission. These discussions are taking place in a dynamic economic context in which Saudi Arabia, driven by its Vision 2030, aims to attract innovative technologies to drive its economic and social development.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: "Hoffmann Green has developed a strong relationship with Saudi Arabia. We are therefore honoured to be among the guests of the French government during President Emmanuel Macron's trip. This invitation to join the presidential delegation illustrates the international recognition of the quality and innovation of Hoffmann Green Cement products. This visit also represents a unique opportunity to consolidate our presence in a fast-growing local market."

Thomas Atkinson, International Director of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, added: "Our presence as part of the presidential delegation during this state visit reflects Hoffmann Green's international dimension, the result of key achievements abroad over the past year, particularly in Saudi Arabia, one of the company's strategic partners. This high--visibility event is an ideal occasion to strengthen our relations through structuring meetings with strategic players in the sector in the Kingdom, such as Aramco and Red Sea Global."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be established at the Grand Port of Dunkirk in 2025, bringing the total production capacity to 550,000 tons per year, representing 3% of the French market. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development with contract signings in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia and recently in the United States. For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

