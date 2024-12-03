Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 03

3 December 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 656.987p. The highest price paid per share was 662.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 650.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0146% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 522,360,191 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 785,393,901. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

772

658.200

16:13:14

580

658.200

16:12:16

926

658.200

16:10:22

169

658.200

16:10:22

989

658.400

16:08:47

1016

658.600

16:06:41

135

658.600

16:06:41

1121

658.600

16:03:16

393

658.000

16:00:44

569

658.000

16:00:44

708

658.400

16:00:19

419

658.400

16:00:19

191

658.000

15:58:02

886

658.000

15:58:02

955

659.400

15:52:06

723

659.800

15:51:54

299

659.800

15:51:54

499

660.000

15:46:08

558

660.000

15:46:08

1033

662.000

15:44:19

768

662.000

15:43:15

100

662.000

15:43:15

30

662.000

15:43:15

1064

662.000

15:40:09

1046

662.000

15:36:49

1073

661.800

15:32:51

326

661.800

15:29:25

600

661.800

15:29:25

794

661.000

15:25:02

245

661.000

15:25:02

1058

661.000

15:24:31

1030

661.600

15:18:17

922

661.600

15:16:21

1146

661.400

15:13:32

563

661.200

15:09:09

462

661.200

15:09:09

1034

661.600

15:06:42

306

660.600

15:03:54

1265

660.600

15:03:54

174

660.600

15:03:54

1105

658.600

15:01:15

451

658.200

14:54:55

600

658.200

14:54:55

167

658.200

14:51:10

954

658.200

14:51:10

1070

658.200

14:50:09

1091

658.000

14:49:32

1085

656.600

14:43:51

1076

656.800

14:40:32

1077

657.200

14:40:32

82

657.000

14:37:00

1055

657.000

14:37:00

100

656.800

14:34:23

100

656.800

14:34:23

100

656.800

14:34:23

94

656.800

14:34:23

1143

656.800

14:32:40

24

655.600

14:31:17

1116

655.600

14:31:17

633

655.600

14:30:41

477

655.600

14:30:41

584

655.800

14:27:11

437

655.800

14:27:11

1023

656.400

14:21:05

1077

657.200

14:15:04

122

657.000

14:07:35

1016

657.000

14:07:35

1124

658.000

14:03:33

664

658.000

13:57:09

342

658.000

13:57:09

931

658.800

13:52:08

1042

659.200

13:47:38

936

659.000

13:42:39

1059

659.000

13:34:43

12

659.400

13:29:14

12

659.400

13:29:14

1119

659.400

13:29:14

1130

659.800

13:29:14

1053

659.800

13:19:41

942

659.800

13:15:21

991

659.600

13:05:47

134

659.600

13:05:11

1111

658.200

12:59:50

929

657.600

12:51:17

1088

657.800

12:44:21

1016

657.800

12:35:15

219

657.200

12:24:00

925

657.200

12:24:00

1001

657.600

12:17:11

127

657.600

12:13:27

1036

658.800

12:10:24

993

657.400

12:02:06

1025

657.200

11:52:29

153

657.800

11:52:11

900

657.800

11:52:11

1031

657.000

11:38:19

1054

657.800

11:32:05

937

658.000

11:26:41

1186

658.400

11:26:01

388

657.600

11:24:59

606

657.600

11:24:59

1063

656.200

11:22:04

541

653.800

11:09:47

542

653.800

11:09:47

14

653.800

11:09:47

1148

654.200

11:00:34

941

653.800

10:54:12

1064

653.400

10:49:59

1092

652.000

10:38:25

1117

653.200

10:36:05

1108

653.400

10:25:40

710

654.000

10:18:44

302

654.000

10:18:44

879

654.200

10:17:42

137

654.200

10:17:42

303

653.400

10:10:28

272

653.400

10:10:28

384

653.400

10:10:28

1001

654.000

10:00:58

1061

653.800

09:54:35

1062

654.600

09:51:30

1047

653.200

09:42:10

1077

653.600

09:41:16

979

655.200

09:31:26

1003

656.000

09:29:45

1117

656.200

09:29:33

287

654.000

09:21:37

800

654.000

09:21:37

794

653.800

09:16:21

142

653.800

09:13:57

91

654.000

09:08:16

835

654.000

09:08:16

1116

654.400

09:01:40

250

655.800

08:56:58

784

655.800

08:56:58

1006

656.000

08:52:32

956

655.200

08:46:13

956

655.600

08:41:05

965

655.400

08:35:58

1038

655.800

08:33:20

1025

655.400

08:28:47

1080

655.200

08:26:04

1019

655.400

08:26:00

953

654.400

08:20:47

946

654.600

08:18:57

475

653.200

08:15:16

455

653.200

08:15:16

1011

653.600

08:15:16

100

653.600

08:15:16

1001

653.000

08:14:46

1061

653.200

08:14:46

188

650.800

08:13:51

764

650.800

08:13:51

1008

650.000

08:10:32

952

651.400

08:07:14

956

651.600

08:04:59


