Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 03
3 December 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 115,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 656.987p. The highest price paid per share was 662.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 650.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0146% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 522,360,191 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 785,393,901. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
772
658.200
16:13:14
580
658.200
16:12:16
926
658.200
16:10:22
169
658.200
16:10:22
989
658.400
16:08:47
1016
658.600
16:06:41
135
658.600
16:06:41
1121
658.600
16:03:16
393
658.000
16:00:44
569
658.000
16:00:44
708
658.400
16:00:19
419
658.400
16:00:19
191
658.000
15:58:02
886
658.000
15:58:02
955
659.400
15:52:06
723
659.800
15:51:54
299
659.800
15:51:54
499
660.000
15:46:08
558
660.000
15:46:08
1033
662.000
15:44:19
768
662.000
15:43:15
100
662.000
15:43:15
30
662.000
15:43:15
1064
662.000
15:40:09
1046
662.000
15:36:49
1073
661.800
15:32:51
326
661.800
15:29:25
600
661.800
15:29:25
794
661.000
15:25:02
245
661.000
15:25:02
1058
661.000
15:24:31
1030
661.600
15:18:17
922
661.600
15:16:21
1146
661.400
15:13:32
563
661.200
15:09:09
462
661.200
15:09:09
1034
661.600
15:06:42
306
660.600
15:03:54
1265
660.600
15:03:54
174
660.600
15:03:54
1105
658.600
15:01:15
451
658.200
14:54:55
600
658.200
14:54:55
167
658.200
14:51:10
954
658.200
14:51:10
1070
658.200
14:50:09
1091
658.000
14:49:32
1085
656.600
14:43:51
1076
656.800
14:40:32
1077
657.200
14:40:32
82
657.000
14:37:00
1055
657.000
14:37:00
100
656.800
14:34:23
100
656.800
14:34:23
100
656.800
14:34:23
94
656.800
14:34:23
1143
656.800
14:32:40
24
655.600
14:31:17
1116
655.600
14:31:17
633
655.600
14:30:41
477
655.600
14:30:41
584
655.800
14:27:11
437
655.800
14:27:11
1023
656.400
14:21:05
1077
657.200
14:15:04
122
657.000
14:07:35
1016
657.000
14:07:35
1124
658.000
14:03:33
664
658.000
13:57:09
342
658.000
13:57:09
931
658.800
13:52:08
1042
659.200
13:47:38
936
659.000
13:42:39
1059
659.000
13:34:43
12
659.400
13:29:14
12
659.400
13:29:14
1119
659.400
13:29:14
1130
659.800
13:29:14
1053
659.800
13:19:41
942
659.800
13:15:21
991
659.600
13:05:47
134
659.600
13:05:11
1111
658.200
12:59:50
929
657.600
12:51:17
1088
657.800
12:44:21
1016
657.800
12:35:15
219
657.200
12:24:00
925
657.200
12:24:00
1001
657.600
12:17:11
127
657.600
12:13:27
1036
658.800
12:10:24
993
657.400
12:02:06
1025
657.200
11:52:29
153
657.800
11:52:11
900
657.800
11:52:11
1031
657.000
11:38:19
1054
657.800
11:32:05
937
658.000
11:26:41
1186
658.400
11:26:01
388
657.600
11:24:59
606
657.600
11:24:59
1063
656.200
11:22:04
541
653.800
11:09:47
542
653.800
11:09:47
14
653.800
11:09:47
1148
654.200
11:00:34
941
653.800
10:54:12
1064
653.400
10:49:59
1092
652.000
10:38:25
1117
653.200
10:36:05
1108
653.400
10:25:40
710
654.000
10:18:44
302
654.000
10:18:44
879
654.200
10:17:42
137
654.200
10:17:42
303
653.400
10:10:28
272
653.400
10:10:28
384
653.400
10:10:28
1001
654.000
10:00:58
1061
653.800
09:54:35
1062
654.600
09:51:30
1047
653.200
09:42:10
1077
653.600
09:41:16
979
655.200
09:31:26
1003
656.000
09:29:45
1117
656.200
09:29:33
287
654.000
09:21:37
800
654.000
09:21:37
794
653.800
09:16:21
142
653.800
09:13:57
91
654.000
09:08:16
835
654.000
09:08:16
1116
654.400
09:01:40
250
655.800
08:56:58
784
655.800
08:56:58
1006
656.000
08:52:32
956
655.200
08:46:13
956
655.600
08:41:05
965
655.400
08:35:58
1038
655.800
08:33:20
1025
655.400
08:28:47
1080
655.200
08:26:04
1019
655.400
08:26:00
953
654.400
08:20:47
946
654.600
08:18:57
475
653.200
08:15:16
455
653.200
08:15:16
1011
653.600
08:15:16
100
653.600
08:15:16
1001
653.000
08:14:46
1061
653.200
08:14:46
188
650.800
08:13:51
764
650.800
08:13:51
1008
650.000
08:10:32
952
651.400
08:07:14
956
651.600
08:04:59