Capgemini SE: Capgemini announces the closing of the acquisition of Syniti

Capgemini announces the closing of the acquisition of Syniti

Acquisition reinforces the Group's data-driven digital transformation capabilities notably in North America

Paris, December 3, 2024 - Capgemini announced today, following the fulfillment of all regulatory requirements, the closing of the acquisition of Syniti, a leader in enterprise data management software and services including platform and migration services. The global team of 1200+ data-focused experts, will reinforce Capgemini's data-driven digital core business transformation services, notably large-scale SAP transformations, such as the move to SAP S/4HANA.

"Syniti and Capgemini share the philosophy that digital transformation will always require data transformation to drive critical business benefits," comments Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer of the Capgemini Group. "Syniti will augment our capabilities to meet growing client demand for complex data migrations, a major focus for organizations aiming to realize further value from their enterprise data thanks to generative AI. I am looking forward to welcoming the Syniti team to Capgemini."

Syniti specializes in managing complex data quality, data migration and data governance initiatives for some of the world's largest companies. The award winning team has deep expertise in sectors such as life sciences, aerospace & defense, manufacturing, consumer products & retail, and automotive. Examples of the business-critical transformation projects that it supports include complex ERP data migration and consolidation efforts, including the move to SAP S/4HANA, moving to the cloud, supporting mergers, acquisitions & divestitures and data compliance requirements.

Furthermore, the market leading Syniti Knowledge Platform is a unified, cloud-based data management platform devised to break down the siloes that have traditionally defined the enterprise data management space, providing a collaborative platform that all business stakeholders can leverage to drive successful and repeatable business transformation initiatives. The Syniti Knowledge Platform is an SAP Endorsed Application that has also been sold as an SAP Solution Extension under the name SAP Advanced Data Migration & Management by Syniti for nearly a decade.

"We are very pleased to be joining Capgemini. Our organizations have long recognized the importance of data, and how data quality is critical to the success of digital transformation," said Kevin Campbell, CEO of Syniti, now part of Capgemini. "Syniti was recently named in Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business List which is a true reflection of our team's hard work, dedication, and unwavering focus on delivering exceptional outcomes. We are excited to combine our Data First approach with Capgemini's global business and technology transformation services to unlock new value creation for clients."

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2023 global revenues of €22.5 billion.

