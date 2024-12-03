Industrial Absorbent Market Size is expected to reach US$ 5.50 billion by 2031, advancing at a CAGR of 4.3% | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, "the global Industrial Absorbents Market Report 2031 by Segments, geography, Dynamics, Recent Developments, and Strategic Insight is observing significant growth owing to the increased use in different end-use industries and growing environmental issues concerning chemicals and oil spills.

The industrial absorbents market analysis focuses on an array of industrial absorbents product types and end-use industries that are expected to determine the market strength in the coming years. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders-including important information on industrial absorbents providers, industrial absorbents buyers, and industrial absorbents manufacturers-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Global Industrial Absorbent Market - list of companies -

3M Co

Ansell Ltd

Brady Corp

Decorus Europe Ltd

Meltblown Technologies Inc

Oil-Dri Corp of America

Schoeller Industries

Fentex Ltd

Complete Environmental Products Inc

TOLSA SA

SpillTech Environmental Inc

New Pig Corp

Empteezy Ltd

Green Stuff Absorbentes

Download Sample Pages of Research analysis: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009411/

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The industrial absorbents market size is expected to reach US$ 5.50 billion by 2031 from US$ 3.94 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 4.3%. Industrial absorbents are among the crucial solutions within the broader environmental management and safety industry, primarily focused on products designed to control and clean up spills of oils, chemicals, and other hazardous materials. These absorbents are vital for maintaining workplace safety and preventing environmental contamination, particularly in industries such as oil and gas, chemical manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and food processing. Companies are mandated to have effective spill management to have effective spill management and control measures in place, fueling the demand for various types of absorbents, including pads, rolls, booms, and loose granular products.



Growing Environmental Issues due to Chemicals and Oil Spills: Oil spills are long-lasting environmental disasters with a wide range of impacts. The effects of oil spills can vary, ranging from minimal to serious ones, depending on the magnitude and location of the spillage. Oil can kill surface-dwelling animals and birds by poisoning or suffocating them or by affecting their buoyancy and natural waterproofing abilities. Contaminated food supplies may lead to the malnourishment of animals, which may be followed by poisoning over time. The damage can be significant if oil spills happen in an area with wildlife. Oil obstructs the insulating ability of fur on mammals and impacts the water-repelling qualities of a bird's feathers. Without insulation or water-repelling qualities, mammals and birds can die from hypothermia. Further, oil and oil products (petroleum products) have many volatile compounds that are emitted as gases. These gases may or may not produce strong chemical odors but can contaminate the surrounding air, which could lead to health risks when exposed to these compounds for a prolonged period. Moreover, pollutants can travel over long distances once released into the air. The original contamination levels at the source and specific weather conditions may dictate the final spread of oil-contaminated air vapors. Oil spills, leading to oil slicks and sheens, also harm the aesthetic appeal and recreational value of coastal waters, shorelines, beaches, wetlands, etc. Serious consequences include the discontinuation of recreational activities in these areas, at least temporarily, until the spill is removed and the cleanup process is completed.



Expansion of Oil & Gas and Chemicals Industries in Progressing Economies: According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), Asia Pacific accounted for 8% of the world's crude oil production, with a total of 14,872.67 gigajoules of crude oil produced in 2021. China and India have been leading contributors to the total oil production in the region. According to the US Energy Information Administration, China is the world's fifth-largest oil-producing country. Although Asia has seen a slow but steady decline in its share in global oil production, it is expected to account for ~77% of the rise in world oil demand through 2025. Moreover, its reliance on oil imports would increase to 81% by 2025. China is also a hub for chemical processing, and it accounts for a significant portion of the chemicals produced globally. The country contributes to more than 35% of global chemical sales. Many major companies have their chemical plants in China. With the growing demand for various chemicals globally, this industry is scaling up its production operations, which would bolster the demand for industrial absorbents during the forecast period.



Geographical Insights: In 2023, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and North America, respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Request a Customized Copy of the Industrial Absorbents Market Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/industrial-absorbent-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 3.94 billion in 2023 Projected Market Size in 2031 US$ 5.50 billion by 2031 CAGR Growth Rate 4.3 % Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Key Segment By Type, Application, Connectivity and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the industrial absorbents market is segmented into pads, rolls, pillows, booms, socks, and others. The booms segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

Based on type, the industrial absorbents market is segmented into universal, oil-only, and hazmat/chemical. The hazmat/chemical segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

In terms of end-use industry, the industrial absorbents market is segmented into oil and gas, chemical, food processing, healthcare, automotive, and others. The oil and gas segment held the largest market share in 2023.

Get Sample Pages of Research analysis - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009411/

Competitive Strategy and Development

Trending Topics: Eco-Friendly and Biodegradable Absorbents, Nanotechnology and Smart Absorbents, Regulations and Compliance Standards, Technological Advancements in Absorbent Manufacturing, Spill Containment and Cleanup, and Chemical and Hazardous Material Handling

Global Headlines on Industrial Absorbents Market -

Finite Fiber launched PurAbsorb, an industrial super absorbent for efficient spill cleanup

Progressive Planet Solutions Inc acquired Absorbent Products Ltd a dominant manufacturer of mineral-based products derived from diatomaceous earth, zeolite, and bentonite

Technical Absorbents Ltd developed a new grade of superabsorbent fiber (SAF) for use within a new range of SAF nonwoven fabrics that are resistant to shrinkage

Domtar expanded its Engineered Absorbent Materials (EAM) manufacturing plant in Jesup, GA, to support the firm's airlaid nonwoven business

Purchase Premium Copy of Global Industrial Absorbents Market Growth Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00009411/

Conclusion

The increasing auto-manufacturing sector provides strong growth potential to the industrial absorbents market as companies invest in effective absorbents that manage oil and fuel spills. Industrial absorbents are widely used in the manufacturing sector across oil and gas, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage processing, chemical, and automobile manufacturing to clean up fluid spills and prevent industrial hazards. Thus, the increasing presence of a well-established manufacturing sector provides significant growth potential for the industrial absorbents market.

Check out more related reports by The Insight Partners:

Absorbent Tray Liners Market Size and Forecasts 2021 - 2031

Absorbent Pads Market Share and Industry Insight by 2027

Superabsorbent Polymers Market Size and Forecasts 2021 - 2031

Pillows Market Size and Forecasts 2021 - 2031

Sleeping Pillows Market Size and Forecasts 2021 - 2031

Cervical Pillows Market Size and Forecasts 2021 - 2031

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person:

Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/industrial-absorbents-market/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520492/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/industrial-absorbent-market-size-is-expected-to-reach-us-5-50-billion-by-2031--advancing-at-a-cagr-of-4-3--the-insight-partners-302321328.html