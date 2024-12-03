LHYFE: Disclosure of the number of shares and the total number of voting rights as of 30 November 2024

Nantes (France) - 3 December 2024 - 6.00 pm - Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, informs to the total number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital as of 30 November 2024, in compliance with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

Date Number of shares Number of voting rights 2024/11/30 47,956,048 Theoretical

voting rights 82,161,731 Exercisable

voting rights1 82,066,127

1 Total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights. As of 30 November 2024, 95,604 shares were held in treasury by the company and therefore without voting rights.

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects intend to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world.

In 2023, it inaugurated two new sites, and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.

Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 200 staff at the end of June 2024. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE).

