RE Royalties Ltd.: RE Royalties Provides $6.3 Million Financing for a 200 Megawatt Solar Project in Alberta, Canada

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE)(OTCQX:RROYF) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, has entered into a secured loan agreement (the "Loan") with Alpin Solar SA ("Alpin"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Alpin Sun, a German-Romanian renewable energy company focused on the development, construction and operation of solar power plants globally.

Alpin is currently developing a 200 MWAC solar project (the "Project") in Sturgeon County, Alberta, Canada through its wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Sol Aurora Ltd. ("Project Co."). The Project is expected to generate 386,000 MWh of clean electricity annually, enough to power the equivalent of 57,000 homes. The Project is expected to result in a substantial reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of 227,700 tonnes of CO2 equivalent.

The purpose of the Loan is to support a $6.3 million letter of credit ("LC") on behalf of Alpin to meet their security requirement with the Alberta Electricity System Operator ("AESO"). The LC will be issued for the benefit of AESO as evidence that the Project Co. will be able to pay the Generator Unit Owner's Contribution when required by the Electricity System Operator.

The Loan carries an annual interest rate of 13% with an initial term of 12 months. The Company will also receive a gross revenue royalty of $0.25 per MWh of energy production from the Project (the "Royalty") for the life of the Project.

Bernard Tan, CEO of RE Royalties, stated: "We are excited to work with the Alpin team again to help further advance this Project in Alberta. This Project has the ability to significantly reduce emissions, and our non-dilutive royalty financing solution provides Alpin with the flexibility to continue developing this Project and to bring it one step closer to commercial operation."

Bogdan Micu, CEO of Alpin Sun stated: "We are thoroughly impressed by RE Royalties' expertise, dedicated team, and innovative approach to business. Their responsiveness throughout this project has been truly refreshing. We value our longstanding relationship and look forward to collaborating with the RE Royalties team on future endeavors."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Bernard Tan

CEO

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties Ltd. acquires revenue-based royalties over renewable energy facilities and technologies by providing non-dilutive financing solutions to privately held and publicly traded companies in the renewable energy sector. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector. The Company currently owns over 100 royalties on solar, wind, battery storage, energy efficiency and renewable natural gas projects in Canada, United States, Mexico, and Chile. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

For further information, please contact:

Investor and Media Contacts:

RE Royalties Ltd.

Talia Beckett, VP of Communications and Sustainability

T: (778) 374-2000

E: taliabeckett@reroyalties.com

www.reroyalties.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority nor has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the short form base shelf prospectus or the prospectus supplement. The offer and sale of the securities has not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company and within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the Company's financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities including financing. The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: RE Royalties Ltd.

View the original press release on accesswire.com