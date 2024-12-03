CannapharmaRX Updates on Alberta Facility Progress and International Export Strategy

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTC PINK:CPMD), a future leader in cannabis cultivation, is steadily advancing its position in high-efficiency cannabis production. The Company is excited to share its latest updates with shareholders and prospective investors, highlighting its substantial progress, current operations, and future growth plans.

Advanced Production Facility in Alberta

CannaPharmaRX's advanced facility in Alberta houses 10 growing rooms designed for maximum efficiency and yield. Each room produces an average harvest of 130 kilograms, comprising approximately 95 kilograms of premium flowers and 35 kilograms of trim products, all within an 8-10-week harvest cycle.

Currently, the Company operates four active growing rooms and plans to add another in December, enabling a bi-weekly harvest schedule. This operational strategy translates to an estimated monthly production of 210 kilograms of flower and 77 kilograms of trim, ensuring a steady supply for its growing customer base.

Revenue Projections

The Company's non-branded cannabis products are competitively priced at 1.9 - 2.2 CAD per gram for flowers and 0.1 - 0.2 CAD per gram for trim. With strong demand, CannaPharmaRX is projected to generate approximately 430,000 CAD in monthly revenue, with current orders accounting for the entire yield. Looking ahead to late 2025, the planned launch of branded cannabis products is expected to further drive profitability, with flower prices projected to reach up to 3 CAD per gram.

Global Export Initiatives

CannaPharmaRX is making progress in international markets, with upcoming shipments planned for:

December 2024: 245.7 kilograms to Israel

January 2025: Approximately 385 kilograms

Additionally, the Company is leveraging partnerships with third-party farms, enabling the shipment of 72 kilograms of cannabis to customers in Israel in exchange for a 5-10% commission.

To expand its global footprint, CannaPharmaRX is conducting a feasibility study targeting exports to Europe, with a particular focus on Germany.

Growth Plans for 2025

To optimize production and meet increasing demand, CannaPharmaRX is exploring the construction of an additional drying room. This development would support a one-week harvest cycle across all 10 growing rooms. The Company also plans to launch its branded cannabis products in 2025, aiming to strengthen its position as a premium provider.

Short and long-term liabilities

A strategic plan for 2025 is being developed to reduce long-term debt and strengthen the company's financial position and to keep current in its short-term obligations.

New CEO

To drive its vision of international expansion and innovation, CannaPharmaRX is actively seeking a CEO with global expertise. This new leadership role is key to advancing the company's goals and scaling operations internationally.

CTO

In compliance with Canadian regulations, CannaPharmaRX is actively engaging with local authorities to lift the cease trade orders from BCSC.

Forward-Looking Statements. This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect," "expectation," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "belief," "plan," "estimate," "target," "predict," "likely," "seek," "project," "model," "ongoing," "will," "should," "forecast," "outlook" or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections, our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of CannaPharmaRX, will prove to be correct or that any of our expectations, estimates or projections will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included in this release are only made as of the date of this announcement and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. You should consult our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and on SEDAR (including the information set forth under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) for additional detail about factors that could affect our financial and other results.

Contact:

Company: CannapharmaRx

Name: Constanitne Nkafu

Website: https://cannapharmarx.com

Phone: 403-637-0420

Mail: info@cannapharmarx.com

SOURCE: CannaPharmaRx

