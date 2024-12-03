Brooklyn, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2024) - Microblink, a global leader in identity verification technology, today announced that its popular products, BlinkID and BlinkID Verify, are now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace. This partnership means businesses can easily add Microblink's powerful identity document checks to their existing systems on Google Cloud, making online interactions safer and more efficient.

BlinkID quickly and accurately extracts information from over 2,500 types of IDs around the world. BlinkID Verify goes a step further by confirming the authenticity of IDs through thorough checks and live detection. These tools are essential for industries like finance, banking, cryptocurrency, insurance, and travel, where quickly and securely verifying identities is crucial.

Trista Mowers, VP, Revenue - Identity at Microblink, said, "We're excited to team up with Google Cloud to provide our identity solutions to a wider audience. By working together, we're helping businesses protect their customers and streamline their online verification processes."

Key advantages of using Microblink's solutions on Google Cloud Marketplace:

Simple Setup: Get started quickly with streamlined access and billing through the Google Cloud Marketplace.

Get started quickly with streamlined access and billing through the Google Cloud Marketplace. Strong Security: Benefit from Google Cloud's robust security measures to protect sensitive data.

Benefit from Google Cloud's robust security measures to protect sensitive data. Smooth Integration: Easily connect BlinkID and BlinkID Verify with your existing systems on Google Cloud.

Easily connect BlinkID and BlinkID Verify with your existing systems on Google Cloud. Reliable Performance: Rely on Google Cloud's global network to ensure smooth and reliable service.

Sever Neacsu, Corporate Account Executive, CEE Region at Google Cloud, added, "We're always looking for top-notch solutions to help our customers succeed in their digital transformation. Microblink's products on the Google Cloud Marketplace give our customers a powerful way to improve their online identity verification workflows."

2025 Trends in Identity Document Verification

To learn more about the latest advancements shaping ID document capture, extraction and verification, Microblink is co-hosting a webinar on December 12 with Liminal on how trends like Gen AI's role in fraud prevention, mobile-first UX standards, and more stringent age verification standards are transforming the digital landscape. You can register here.

About Microblink

Microblink empowers businesses across the globe with reliable identity verification solutions. With over 12 billion documents processed from over 180 countries, Microblink's BlinkID and BlinkID Verify are used across industries for onboarding more real customers, optimizing KYC/AML workflows, and minimizing fraud, enabling organizations to make online interactions safer and easier.

About Revology

Revolgy, with its strong cloud knowledge and close ties to Google Cloud, was the right partner to guide Microblink through the entire process.

Vlad Birsan, Chief Sales Officer at Revolgy, stated: "In Microblink, we found a fantastic management team and highly skilled engineers who have developed a valuable product for customers in need of reliable identity solutions. Our mission was to help them publish BlinkID on the Google Cloud Marketplace by providing expertise on tool setup, API configuration, and ensuring a seamless deployment and testing process."

Businesses are invited to see how Microblink and Google Cloud can help them create safer, more efficient digital experiences.

About Google Cloud Marketplace

The Google Cloud Marketplace is a place where businesses can find and use software and services that work with Google Cloud. It offers a variety of products from trusted partners, making it easy for businesses to find the right solutions for their needs.

