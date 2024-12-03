Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2024) - Virality Boost, a pioneering influencer-driven performance marketing agency and influencer syndicate, has announced the public launch of its large-scale campaign management service following extensive research and development testing. The new service enables brands to execute coordinated and measurable campaigns across 25 to more than 100 content creators simultaneously through Virality Boost's established creator network.

Ad buyers have faced significant challenges in 2024, including major platform outages and costly technical issues, according to a recent Marketing Brew report. As a result, many media buyers are exploring new targeted paid advertising strategies for the year ahead. Virality Boost, which launched in March 2024, has completed an eight-month testing period. Founder Kim Murray says its syndicated influencer campaigns are ready to serve as a disruptive, performance-driven paid media option in today's complex marketplace.

"Virality Boost's R&D testing period confirmed that influencer marketing can quickly deliver new audience channels when executed at scale," Murray said. "Through a syndicated network, Virality Boost can rapidly deploy campaigns across dozens of micro-influencers, aiming to help brands tap into diverse audiences while maintaining cost-effectiveness and tracking performance metrics across the full marketing funnel."

Kim Murray, Founder of Virality Boost

Influencer-Driven Performance Marketing

"The customer journey is complex-there are often 15 or more touchpoints between when someone sees an influencer's post and when they decide to buy. There's a lot of additional value in those interactions that needs to be recognized, and tracking those interactions is the only way to determine true performance, which is exactly what Virality Boost has been testing and refining."

- Kim Murray, founder of Virality Boost

Virality Boost logo

The Impact of Micro-Influencers: An Affordable, Scalable Campaign Option

Virality Boost prioritizes tangible metrics like reach, traffic, add-to-cart rates, average order value, and total revenue when executing campaigns for clients. The Company's approach combines large networks of micro-influencers with retargeting methods, aiming to deliver cost-effective results.



Virality Boost's methodology emphasizes identifying reliable influencers across diverse categories, platforms, and regions, ensuring campaigns align with specific audience targets and business goals while remaining affordable.

Virality Boost aims to redefine the measurability, expediency, efficacy, and cost-effectiveness of influencer marketing. By treating influencer marketing as a distinct paid media channel beyond social, and leveraging a syndicated network of content creators, advertisers can reach previously untapped audiences. The new service delivers:

Coordinated campaign deployment across 25 to 100+ influencers

Multi-format content distribution strategies

Performance tracking and impact measurement

Rapid campaign execution through Virality Boost's influencer distribution network

Full-funnel strategy activations enabled by influencer whitelisting

As brands navigate an increasingly complex media landscape, Virality Boost's innovative approach to influencer-driven performance marketing offers a measurable, scalable, and impactful solution poised to transform audience targeting strategies in 2025 and beyond.

